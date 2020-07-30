Global PP Non-woven Fabrics Industry

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PP Non-woven Fabrics estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spunbonded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Staples segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The PP Non-woven Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Meltblown Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Meltblown segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avgol Ltd.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Fibertex Personal Care A/S

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Fitesa S.A.

Freudenberg Group (Freudenberg SE)

Johns Manville Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Low & Bonar PLC

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Suominen Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

