GLOBAL PP NONWOVEN FABRICS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

KEY FINDINGS

According to Inkwood Research, the global PP nonwoven fabrics market is estimated to flourish with a CAGR of 7.32% between 2019 and 2027. The market is expected to reach a revenue of $ 33460.52 million by the end of 2027. In terms of volume (kilotons), it is expected to grow with 6.88% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising applications of PP nonwoven fabrics accompanied by other factors drive the market growth at a significant pace.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The global PP nonwoven fabrics market is divided into applications and products.PP nonwoven fabrics are utilized by industries such as geotextiles, agriculture, hygiene, medical, furniture, and others.



The ultra-soft and cushioning nonwoven fabrics are used for manufacturing baby diapers. The increasing demand for hygiene products, including baby diapers because of rising disposable income is one of the significant factors driving the growth of PP nonwoven fabrics market on a global scale.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global PP nonwoven fabrics market is classified into few regions, namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World regional segment, which includes other remaining countries.The Asia Pacific region provides a fast-growing market for the PP nonwoven fabrics.



The market is developing in the region owing to the ever-increasing population, together with the growing demand for PP nonwoven fabrics for automotive and household applications.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The renowned companies operating in the global PP nonwoven fabrics market include Kimberly Clark Corporation, PF Nonwovens Czech S.R.O., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Avgol Nonwoven Industries, Low and Bonar, Polymer Group Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries, Fibertex Nonwovens, Johns Manville Corporation, Fitesa S/A, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Freudenberg SE, and First Quality Enterprises Inc.



