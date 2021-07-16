Global PPE Detection Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type, Deployment and End-user Industry

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PPE Detection Market by Type, Deployment and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PPE detection market was valued at $31,282.1 thousand in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 1,979,851.9 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 78.9% from 2020 to 2027.

PPE kits are used to protect the body parts from being getting hurt in industries such as oil & gas, construction, heavy manufacturing factories, food processing plants, mining and logistic industries. In addition, these PPE kits are also used in healthcare industries such as pharmaceutical and hospitals to avoid exposure to drugs in laboratories and germs & viruses respectively. PPE kits include helmets, caps gloves, goggles & glasses, facemasks, ear plugs, vests, jackets, fluid resistant gown and boots & shoes. PPE detection systems capture real time images and video footage through CCTVs and transfers it to the software. It then detects if the person is wearing PPE on the body or not. It further sends signal that alerts the supervisor or the system that restricts the opening of the door of the restricted area or registering the violation of rules and regulations.



A lot of injuries and deaths of workers have occurred over the last few years majorly in construction and heavy industries industry. Therefore for the worker's safety governments and the manufacturing companies in several countries have made its compulsory to provide the worker with appropriate PPE kits while working and mandatory to wear while working on site. Thus the companies have installed PPE detection systems at their construction and production sites to verify if the worker is wearing the PPE while working or not.

In addition, there has been rise in the healthcare industry with several new hospitals in developing nations as well as new research and development laboratories and manufacturing plants in pharmaceutical industry. This has led to adoption of PPE kits while working as a mandatory rule. To verify the PPE on the body of the person working in the facility, new PPE detection systems are designed, developed and installed in healthcare infrastructures. Further, the PPE detection systems are developed, which are capable of operating alongside the pre-installed CCTV systems. This makes it economical and time saving to install the PPE detection systems cutting down the cost for installation of new cameras. These are some of the factors currently driving the PPE detection market around the globe.

However, awareness of using PPE in heavy industries has not yet developed in emerging countries; thus, restricting the growth of PPE market which in turn is restricting the installation of PPE detection systems in the market of developing countries. In addition, several technical issues such as failure in detection of PPE in real time surveillance occur due to complex activities and different levels of illumination and shadows. Owing to this, the PPE detection efficiency of the system decreases and thus, restricts the growth of the PPE detection market. On the contrary, advancements in technology such as introduction and adoption of smart PPE and IoT to aptly detect the PPE on the body of the person while working will further boost the PPE detection market during the forecast period.



The PPE detection market is segmented into type, deployment, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into eye & face, hand, body and other. Depending on deployment, it is classified into on-premises and cloud. By end-user industry, it is segregated into oil & gas, construction, healthcare, food processing and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The major players profiled in the PPE detection market include Agile Lab (AIM2), Axis Communications AB, Intenseye, OptiSol Business Solution, Pervasive Technologies, Skyl.ai, System One Digital, Uncanny Vision Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Vehant Technologies, VITech and Wipro Limited. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, and product launch to offer better products and services to customers in the PPE detection market.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging PPE detection market trends and dynamics.

In-depth PPE detection market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top winning strategies

3.4. Key forces shaping PPE detection industry

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Strict regulations for workers safety

3.5.1.2. Growth of healthcare industry

3.5.1.3. Compatibility with existing CCTV cameras

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Technical challenges to detect PPE kits

3.5.2.2. Lack of usage of PPE in emerging countries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Advancement in PPE kits and detection systems

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.7. Global gate and door opening system market by region ($Million)



CHAPTER 4: PPE DETECTION MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. Eye, face & head

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Hand

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Body

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: PPE DETECTION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by deployment

5.2. On-premise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: PPE DETECTION MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry

6.2. Oil & gas

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Construction

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Healthcare

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Food processing

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: PPE DETECTION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AGILE LAB (AIM2)

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. R&D Expenditure

8.2.6. Business performance

8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. INTENSEYE

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.4. OPTISOL BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.5. PERVASIVE TECHNOLOGIES

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. SKYL. AI

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. SYSTEM ONE DIGITAL

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. UNCANNY VISION SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.9. VEHANT TECHNOLOGIES

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.10. VITECH

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.11. WIPRO LIMITED

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Key executives

8.11.3. Company snapshot

8.11.4. Operating business segments

8.11.5. Product portfolio

8.11.6. R&D Expenditure

8.11.7. Business performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oh5rv9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

