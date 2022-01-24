Global Prawn Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prawn Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prawn market reached a volume of 7.85 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Prawn is a marine crustacean with an exoskeleton and ten legs, resembling a large shrimp. The consumption of prawns offers numerous health benefits as they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and are known to improve cardiovascular circulation. On account of this, they are widely caught and farmed commercially and are easily available worldwide. This has also made prawns an important part of various cuisines and one of the most traded seafood species.



Seafood is considered one of the healthy sources of animal protein. As prawns are one of the most popular seafood types, shifting food habits towards the consumption of seafood has provided a thrust to the global prawn market. Moreover, prawns form an essential part of the staple diets of many regions, especially those near the seashore. Since the people living in these regions are largely dependent on prawns for their protein intake, this has resulted in a large consumer-base. Some of the other factors that have contributed to the growth of the global prawn market are the convenience attached with processed prawns available in ready-to-eat packaging, increasing urban population in the developing regions, and rapid growth of aquaculture across the globe.



This report provides a deep insight into the global prawn industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a prawn processing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the prawn industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global prawn market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global prawn industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global prawn industry?

What are the major species in the global prawn industry?

What are the major types of processed prawns in the global prawn industry?

What are the price trends of prawn?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global prawn industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global prawn industry?

What is the structure of the global prawn industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global prawn industry?

What are the profit margins in the global prawn industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a prawn processing plant?

How are prawns processed?

What are the various unit operations involved in a prawn processing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for prawns?

What are the transportation requirements for prawns?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a prawn processing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a prawn processing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Prawn Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Trends

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.5.1 Major Prawn Producing Regions

5.5.2 Major Prawn Consuming Regions

5.6 Market Breakup by Species

5.7 Market Breakup by Prawn Size

5.8 Global Imports and Exports

5.9 Value-Addition

5.10 Processed Prawn Imports: Breakup by Type

5.11 Market Forecast



6 Global Prawn Industry: SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Global Prawn Industry: Value Chain Analysis

7.1 Broodstock and Hatchery

7.2 Prawn Harvesting

7.3 Auction

7.4 Peeling/Pre-processing

7.5 Large Scale Industrial Processing

7.6 Domestic Market

7.7 Exports



8 Global Prawn Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Rivalry

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Global Prawn Industry: Key Success Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Profiles of Key Players



11 Prawn Processing

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics



