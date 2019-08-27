NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pre-Engineered Building Market By Product (Concrete Structure; Steel Structure & Others), By Application (Commercial Building; Industrial Building & Residential Building), By Region (APAC, Europe & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global pre-engineered building market was valued at around $ 13 billion and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 11% to reach around $ 25 billion by 2024.Growth in the market is led by rising adoption of off-site construction for commercial and industrial buildings.

Pre-engineered buildings are an advanced and innovative method used in construction.Pre-engineered buildings are factory-built buildings of steel that are shipped to site and bolted together.

This style of construction is ideally suitable for industrial buildings and warehouses and it is cheap, very fast to build, and can also be dismantled and moved to another site. Further, growing demand for setting up buildings faster whether for business or municipal, is further pushing growth of the global pre-engineered building market.In terms of product, the global pre-engineered building market is categorized into concrete structure, steel structure and others.Among the products, the concrete structure category accounted for a significant portion of the global market for pre-engineered building in 2018.

The growth of the concrete structure category is majorly due to cement being one of the default construction material in the industrial segment. Moreover, steel is mostly reusable as it rarely loses its engineering properties, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for steel structures.

On the basis of region, the global pre-engineered building market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and South America. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global pre-engineered building market during the forecast period on account of growing industrialization & urbanization in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region.

The major players operating in the pre-engineered building market are companies providing construction services.The companies are focusing on customization of offered products in order to stay ahead in the market.

Some of the players operating in the global pre-engineered building market are BlueScope Steel Limited, Astron Buildings, Everest Industries Ltd., Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Jindal Buildsys Limited, Kirby Building Systems LLC, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017Base Year: 2018Estimated Year: 2019Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global pre-engineered building market• To forecast global pre-engineered building market based on product, application and regional distribution• To identify drivers and challenges for global pre-engineered building market• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global pre-engineered building market• To conduct the pricing analysis for global pre-engineered building market• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global pre-engineered building market

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major pre-engineered building manufacturers across the globe.The analyst calculated global pre-engineered building market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end user industries and its application across various types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Pre-engineered building manufacturers

• Pre-engineered building materials suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Pre-engineered building end user industries

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to pre-engineered building market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global pre-engineered building market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product

o Concrete Structure

o Steel Structure

o Others

• Market, By Application

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Residential

• Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Japan

Thailand

Rest of APAC

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Russia

Others

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Others

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Iran

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global pre-engineered building market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

