Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Growing Prominence of District Heating Systems in Heating Technology Market Spurs Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pre-Insulated Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Pre-Insulated Pipes estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Below Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Above Ground segment is estimated at 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Pre-insulated pipes are ushering in the next chapter in fluid transport, offering various applications across industries. These pipes provide efficient insulation for fluid transport systems, contributing to their widespread adoption. The global pre-insulated pipes market is poised for substantial growth due to the increasing demand for these pipes in various industrial applications.

One of the key advantages of pre-insulated pipes is their robust adoption in industrial settings, where temperature control and efficiency are crucial. They find compelling use cases in rigid pipes, below-ground installations, and district heating and cooling systems, making these segments bullish in the global pre-insulated pipes market.

District heating and cooling systems stand out as a primary application, benefiting from the advantages of pre-insulated pipes. The construction industry remains a leading end-use sector, with sustainability driving growth. Europe, in particular, is at the forefront of the global pre-insulated pipes market, thanks to its commitment to sustainability and the thriving construction industry.

Recent market activity in the pre-insulated pipes sector reflects the dynamism of this industry, with ongoing developments and innovations shaping the competitive landscape. The competitive market presence ranges from strong to niche players, highlighting the diverse strategies employed by global businesses in 2023 to meet the rising demand for pre-insulated pipes.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR

The Pre-Insulated Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for District Heating and Cooling to Propel the Market for Pre-insulated Pipes
  • Growing Prominence of District Heating Systems in Heating Technology Market Spurs Adoption
  • Government Initiatives & Environmental Regulations Underpin Market Growth
  • Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions & Clean Energy Production Initiatives Augur Well for the Market
  • Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/ Countries
  • Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019
  • Growing Role of District Heating in Energy Transition Drives Demand for Pre-Insulated Pipes
  • Rapid Pace of Industrialization: Opportunity for Pre-Insulated Pipes Market
  • Global Demand for Heat by Sector (in %) for 2020
  • Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for District Heating Systems
  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
  • Implementation of District Heating Systems in Smart Cities Continues to Drive Demand for Pre-insulated Pipes
  • Global Smart Cities Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 and 2027
  • Pre-insulated Pipe Systems for Improving Energy Efficiency of Buildings to Propel Market Demand
  • Pre-Insulated Pipes to Help Achieve Net Zero Energy in Buildings
  • Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
  • The EU's Vision of Achieving Zero Emission Buildings by this Decade-end
  • Unabated Expansion of Oil & Gas Sector to Propel Pre-insulated Pipes Demand
  • Rising Demand from Ultra-Deep Offshore Oilfields
  • Game-Changing Innovations in Pipe Insulation Arena
  • Spurt in Product Development & Launch Activity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 114 Featured)

  • Aquatherm GmbH
  • BRUGG GROUP AG
  • CPV Ltd.
  • Ecoline S.R.L.
  • Georg Fisher AG
  • Insul-Pipe Systems
  • Interplast S.A.
  • Perma Pipe International Holdings, Inc.
  • Thermaflex International Holding B.V.
  • Thermal Pipe Systems, Inc.
  • Unifix Plast Pvt. Ltd.
  • Uponor Oyj
  • Vital Energi Ltd.
  • Watts Water Technologies Inc.
  • Zeco Aircon Ltd.

