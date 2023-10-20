Global Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis Report 2023-2035: Market Thrives on Patient Safety Focus, RTU Primary Packaging Enhances Drug Compatibility and Stability

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (3rd Edition): Distribution by Type of Container, Type of Closure, Material of Fabrication and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pre-sterilized / ready to use pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to be worth USD 9.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.62%, during 2023-2035

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunity for the companies providing pre-sterilized / ready to use containers and closures.

In the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring the integrity and safety of drugs and vaccines is of paramount importance. The primary packaging used for these products plays a critical role in maintaining their quality and safeguarding them against contaminants. Consequently, the process of sterilization holds significant importance in pharmaceutical manufacturing, as it is instrumental in preserving product safety and upholding rigorous quality standards.

This focus on product safety has given rise to the adoption of pre-sterilized or ready-to-use containers and closures in pharmaceutical packaging. Ready-to-use vials, also known as RTU vials, eliminate the need for in-house sterilization processes, thereby reducing the risks of contamination and expediting production timelines.

It's essential to highlight that the growing demand for secure drug delivery systems has fueled the expansion of the global pharmaceutical packaging market. As a result, ready-to-use components like sterile vials and sterile syringes have gained widespread acceptance due to their convenience and reliability across various applications.

Key Drivers in the Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

The pre-sterilized or ready-to-use pharmaceutical packaging market is propelled by several key factors.

Chief among these is the growing emphasis on patient safety, which necessitates the assurance of pharmaceutical product sterility and integrity. Rigorous regulatory guidelines and compliance standards set forth by authoritative bodies like the FDA and EMA further contribute to the increased demand for pre-sterilized packaging solutions.

Moreover, the rising complexity of drug products, notably in the case of advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies, has generated a need for primary containers suitable for aseptic fill and finish processes. The integration of ready-to-use (RTU) packaging containers in the pharmaceutical sector enables expedited product launches through an optimized value chain.

Additionally, the substantial surge in demand for COVID-19 vaccines has significantly driven market growth, particularly for sterile vials. In March 2022, Stevanato expanded its vial manufacturing operations as part of a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to meet the urgent vaccine requirements during the pandemic. This expansion included investments in scaling up production capacity for its standard RTU vials and EZ fill RTU vials.

Competitive Landscape: Sterile Empty Vials Dominate the Market

The current landscape of pre-sterilized / ready to use pharmaceutical primary packaging features close to 95 RTU containers and 85 RTU closures. It is worth mentioning that, amongst pre-sterilized / RTU containers, 43% of the primary packaging is empty sterile vials; 10 are ready to use cartridges. The majority of the containers are glass vials, primarily made of borosilicate glass. Several manufacturers offer sterile vials to meet the growing demand for aseptic filling of parenteral drugs.

Leading Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Container and Closure Manufacturers

Examples of key players (which have also been profiled in this report) manufacturing pre-sterilized / ready to use containers and closures include (in alphabetical order) APG Pharma Packaging, Aptar, Daikyo Seiko, Datwyler, DWK Life Sciences, Ningbo Zhengli Pharmaceutical Packaging, Nuova OMPI (a subsidiary of Stevanato), SCHOTT and West Pharmaceutical Services.

Key Market Insights

Advantages and Growing Demand for Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Primary Packaging

Due to their myriad benefits, there is an increasing demand for pre-sterilized or ready-to-use pharmaceutical primary packaging solutions. Ready-to-use containers and closures offer advantages such as time and cost efficiency by eliminating the requirement for sterilization equipment and associated costs.

Furthermore, they enhance productivity by simplifying the packaging process, all while ensuring adherence to stringent quality standards and regulatory requirements.

Additionally, the advantages associated with empty sterile vials and sterile syringes, coupled with their rising demand in the healthcare sector, especially in the post-pandemic scenario, have spurred industry stakeholders to implement innovations that are poised to propel market growth in the forecast period.

Recent Trends in Ready to Use Primary Packaging Systems: Innovation in Container Design and RTU Fill and Finish Machines

Recent trends and advancements in packaging materials and technologies have led to the emergence of innovative packaging solutions that offer enhanced drug compatibility, stability, and barrier properties. These solutions are made of high-quality medical polymers, elastomers, and glass compositions that are customized according to specific drug formulations.

Another development supporting the growth of ready to use primary pharmaceutical packaging market includes the launch of fill/finish machines that are capable of de-nesting, filling, and closing RTU vials, syringes, and cartridges. This has led to the increasing usage of robotic systems in the drug development processes, thereby enhancing flexibility and reproducibility in the production process.

Container and Closure Manufacturers are Collaborating to Provide Ready Packs, a Stop Solution for Customer Needs

Several stakeholders have been forging alliances related to RTU primary packaging with other industry / non-industry players for product/technology integration, distribution, product development, and technology licensing purposes.

Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size: North America Holds the Largest Market Share

Due to the increasing interest of stakeholders in pharmaceutical packaging, the pre-sterilized / ready to use containers and closures market is expected to experience substantial growth in the forecast period.

Notably, in the long term, the market size in Asia is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace. This increase can be attributed to the expanding population of the region, thereby increasing the demand for healthcare products. In addition, factors, such as healthcare infrastructure, favorable government initiatives and investments in the pharmaceutical sector are likely to drive the growth opportunities in Asia, in the long term.

Case Study: Robotics In Pharmaceutical Packaging

Role of Robotics in Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Considerations for Selecting a Robotic System

Advantages of Robotic Systems

Limitations of Robotic Systems

Companies Providing Robots for Use in Pharmaceutical Industry

Companies Providing Equipment Integrated Robotic Systems for Use in Pharmaceutical Packaging

Aseptic Technologies

AST

Bosch Packaging Technology

Dara Pharma

Fedegari

IMA

Steriline

Vanrx Pharmasystems

Executive Insights

Jinan Youlyy Industrial: Interview Transcript - Cara Qiu , Business Development Specialist

, Business Development Specialist Sagar Rubber: Interview Transcript - Daxesh Shah , Founder and Managing Director

, Founder and Managing Director Aseptic Technologies: Interview Transcript - Julien Marechal , Business Development and Technology Director

, Business Development and Technology Director BioPhorum Operations: Interview Transcript - Malcolm Gilmore , Former Facilitator

, Former Facilitator PYRAMID Laboratories: Interview Transcript - Konstantin Kazarian , Former Project Manager of Business Development

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Time Period

3.2.2. Currency Coverage

3.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

3.2.4. Recession

3.2.5. Inflation

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Pharmaceutical Packaging and Filling

5.2.1. Need for Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.2.2. Types of Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.2.3. Limitations of Traditional Primary Packaging

5.2.4. Innovation in Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.3. Ready to Use Primary Packaging

5.3.1. Sterilization Techniques used in Primary Packaging

5.3.2. Advantages of Ready to Use Primary Packaging

5.3.3. Cost Saving Opportunities in Ready to Use Primary Packaging

5.3.4. Current Demand for Ready to Use Primary Packaging

5.4. Concluding Remarks

6. PRE-STERILIZED / READY TO USE CONTAINERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Containers: Overall Market Landscape

6.3. Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Containers: Manufacturer Landscape

7. PRE-STERILIZED / READY TO USE CLOSURES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Closures: Overall Market Landscape

7.3. Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Closures: Manufacturer Landscape

8. KEY INSIGHTS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Containers: Key Insights

8.3. Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Closures: Key Insights

9. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: PRE-STERILIZED / READY TO USE CONTAINERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Containers: Product Competitiveness Analysis

10. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: PRE-STERILIZED / READY TO USE CLOSURES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Closures: Product Competitiveness Analysis

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. APG Pharma Packaging

11.3. Aptar

11.4. Daikyo Seiko

11.5. Datwyler

11.6. DWK Life Sciences

11.7. Ningbo Zhengli Pharmaceutical Packaging

11.8. SCHOTT

11.9. Stevanato

11.10. West Pharmaceutical Services

12. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Partnership Models

12.3. Pre-Sterilized / Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging: Partnerships and Collaborations

13. MARKET ENTRY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Key Parameters Impacting Market Entry Decision Making

14. DEMAND ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope and Methodology

