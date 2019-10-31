Global Prebiotic Association Adds Five New Members

SPRING, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Global Prebiotic Association (GPA), the worldwide resource for prebiotic education, insights and awareness building, announced the addition of five new members. Church & Dwight and Clasado joined GPA at the Member level and Fresenius Kabi, Iprona and Olipop have joined at the Associate Member level.

A prebiotic is a nutritional product and/or ingredient selectively utilized in the microbiome producing health benefits. Prebiotics play an important role in the human microbiome: their role is to support & feed, increase & produce and balance & optimize.

"This is an exciting development for GPA. In Clasado, Fresenius Kabi and Iprona, we show that we are expanding globally, and with Olipop and Church and Dwight, we are reaching forward-thinking impactful brands," said GPA Executive Director Len Monheit. "These new members also expand our scope of prebiotic types we represent by adding polyphenols, lactulose and galacto-oligosaccharides."

GPA is focused on increasing public awareness about the production, quality and science of prebiotic products, expand understanding of the solid science supporting both well-known and newfound benefits, and create needed transparency about their interaction with the microbiome.

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically-validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org.

