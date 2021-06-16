Global Prebiotic Association Adds Four New Members

SPRING, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global Prebiotic Association (GPA), representing the prebiotic industry worldwide, announced the addition of four new members. Ardent Mills and Vitalus have joined at the Member level, and UR Labs/Muniq and PhenoBiome have joined at the Associate level. Prebiotics are nutritional products or ingredients selected to be utilized in the microbiome producing health benefits and play an important role in the human microbiome: their role is to support & feed, increase & produce and balance & optimize.

"We're gratified to bring in members that cover all aspects of the diverse prebiotic industry. New, engaged members allow us to expand our workplan and education and therefore impact on the category, influencers and ultimately, human health," said Len Monheit, Executive Director, Global Prebiotic Association.

New Member Level Organizations

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions.

Vitalus is a global brand providing specialized dairy ingredients for use in a wide variety of food and beverage applications.

New Associate Level Organizations

PhenoBiome is a bioinfomatics platform for genomics based microbiome bacterial phenotype profiling.

UR Labs/Muniq is an emerging health & wellness company developing science-based nutrition products to target prevalent health conditions.

Learn more about GPA at prebioticassociation.org.

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically-validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org .

