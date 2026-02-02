Global Prebiotic Association Announces Three New Members, Strengthening Stewardship of the Prebiotic Category

FutureCeuticals, Sorridi Therapeutics, and CarobWay join the association's mission to support responsible category growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Prebiotic Association (GPA), the only global trade association dedicated exclusively to advancing prebiotic science, education, and industry standards, today announced the addition of three new members. The newly joined companies represent leadership across ingredient innovation, applied research, and emerging brand development within the prebiotic ecosystem.

FutureCeuticals, part of the Van Drunen Farms family of companies, joins GPA at the Member level. "We (Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals) joined the Global Prebiotics Association (GPA) because we share its commitment to advancing and strengthening the scientific foundation of the prebiotics field. We see a powerful opportunity to work together in shaping the future of prebiotic innovation in a way that delivers meaningful health benefits to consumers worldwide," said Brendan Kesler, R&D Innovation Director, Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals.

Sorridi Therapeutics and CarboWay both become become Associate Members of GPA. The company focuses on novel neuro-gastrointestinal health solutions and markets NeuroFiber™, an ingredient backed by emerging research. Sorridi also offers a consumer bar product formulated with NeuroFiber, reflecting its commitment to translating prebiotic science into tangible consumer benefits. CarobWay harnesses the nutritional potential of the ancient carob fruit to develop bioactive ingredients, including prebiotic fibers and natural low-glycemic sweeteners.

"This new group of members represents the growth and diversity of the category. GPA is able to fulfill its global mandate, adds another prebiotic brand, and with Futureceuticals, adds a supplier committed to the science and strategy under-pinning this category"

— Len Monheit, Executive Director, Global Prebiotic Association

GPA continues to champion scientifically credible prebiotic innovation and responsible category development through initiatives like Global Prebiotic Week, the GPA Prebiotic Scientific Symposium, Young Researcher Awards, critical prebiotic consumer research and to support elevation of substantiated prebiotic suppliers and brands, the Prebiotic Verified program, offered through SGS Nutrasource's NutraStrong™ certification program, which evaluates prebiotic ingredients and finished products that have established quality and efficacy.

For more information about the Global Prebiotic Association or to explore membership opportunities, visit www.prebioticassociation.org.

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers, and service companies committed to evidence-based prebiotic innovation. GPA works to strengthen scientific standards, promote education, and advocate for responsible growth across dietary supplements, functional foods, beverages, and related categories.

Media Contact:

Steve Imgrund

Communications Lead, Global Prebiotic Association

412.719.2508

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Prebiotic Association