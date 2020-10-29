Global Prebiotic Association Celebrates the Inaugural Global Prebiotics Week November 1-7, 2020

SPRING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Prebiotic Association (GPA) announced today that annually the first week of November has been designated as Global Prebiotics Week. In 2020, #GlobalPrebioticsWeek will be celebrated Sunday, November 1st through Saturday, November 7th and will celebrate the power of prebiotics and increase awareness of these important nutrients. The week was officially recognized by Awareness Days in 2020.

"Prebiotics are rising in popularity because of the strong science surrounding them and their ease of formulating into functional foods, functional beverages and dietary supplements," said Len Monheit, Executive Director of the Global Prebiotic Association. "With this week officially designated, industry, influencers and consumers can amplify their voices behind these powerful nutrients to raise their profile and awareness."

GPA is celebrating with daily educational themes and content, including:

Sun., Nov. 1: What are prebiotics?

Mon., Nov. 2: Why prebiotics?

Tues., Nov. 3: Types of prebiotics

Wed., Nov. 4: Market applications

Thurs., Nov. 5: Ask a Prebiotic Expert

Fri., Nov. 6: Science Friday

Sat., Nov. 7: Top 10 reasons to incorporate prebiotics

GPA members and others across the microbiome space are also celebrating in a variety of ways, including events, education, social media, recipes and product promotions. All organizations will create unified content using #GlobalPrebioticsWeek.

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically-validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org .

To receive updates on Global Prebiotics Week or find out how to get involved, please contact GPA Communications Director Traci Kantowski at [email protected]

