Global Prebiotic Association to Host Mechanisms and Immunity Workshop on June 10th

SPRING, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Prebiotic Association (GPA) announced today that it is hosting a free educational virtual workshop on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT to cover the latest science on prebiotic mechanisms and then a dive into immunity. Multiple studies have shown that alterations to our gut microbiome environment can have a dramatic impact on health and drive significant changes in immune functioning, and prebiotics are emerging as key players in this health maintenance strategy. This three-part interactive workshop focuses on helping to increase understanding of mechanisms for prebiotics, and in particular looking at the science linking prebiotics to immunity, before wrapping up with some practical applications and case studies of how to translate new science on prebiotic mechanisms into prebiotic product development.

"We are committed to education in this quickly evolving space. This workshop builds on GPA's recent series of webinars and events," said Len Monheit, Executive Director, Global Prebiotic Association. "We've brought together an incredible group of speakers to really dive into topics of critical importance in both gut health but also its contribution to broader overall health."

Agenda and Speaker Overview

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET: Prebiotic Mechanisms and Immunity Focus featuring Stephen Fleming , PhD, Traverse Science; Stefania Del Fabbro , MS, University of Southampton, Pieter Van den Abbeele, PhD, Gut Microbiome Expert and Nathan Gray , Global Prebiotic Association



, PhD, Traverse Science; , MS, University of Southampton, Pieter Van den Abbeele, PhD, Gut Microbiome Expert and , Global Prebiotic Association 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. ET : Prebiotic Product Development & Communication featuring Nic Kerr , Moju; Aicacia Young, Microbiome Labs and Jen Thompson , THG Ingenuity, formerly of Walgreens Boots Alliance



: Prebiotic Product Development & Communication featuring , Moju; Aicacia Young, Microbiome Labs and , THG Ingenuity, formerly of Walgreens Boots Alliance 12:30 to 1 p.m. ET : Future of Prebiotics open interactive session

The full agenda and speaker list is available on the GPA website at prebioticassociation.org.

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically-validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org.

