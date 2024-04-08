Global Prebiotic Soda Market is set to rise at 7.60% CAGR by 2034, reaching a US$ 54.5 million Valuation: Future Market Insights

Prebiotic sodas fizz with opportunity! Consumer interest in gut health and functional beverages fuels growth. These innovative sodas with gut-friendly ingredients position themselves as a healthier alternative to traditional sodas. For a deep dive, see full report for market analysis and decision-making tools.

NEWARK, Del., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prebiotic soda market is expected to be valued at US$ 262.2 million by 2024. The market valuation is registered to be US$ 545.5 million by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 7.6%. A primary driver is the increasing consumer awareness of gut health and the desire for functional beverages. As individuals become more health-conscious, they seek alternatives to traditional sodas, gravitating towards prebiotic sodas for their digestive health benefits.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19439

Compliance with evolving regulations regarding labeling and health claims poses a challenge for manufacturers, requiring them to navigate complex legal frameworks to ensure product compliance. Competition from a wide range of alternative beverages, such as probiotic drinks and functional waters, intensifies, placing pressure on prebiotic soda brands to differentiate themselves and maintain market share.

Amidst these challenges, the market presents opportunities for growth and innovation. One opportunity lies in diversifying product offerings to cater to evolving consumer preferences and lifestyle trends. Manufacturers can explore niche segments, such as organic or premium variants, to target specialized consumer demographics and differentiate themselves from mass-produced alternatives.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 262.2 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 545.5 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 7.60 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Market Segments Covered By Type: Dairy-Based Prebiotic Soda

Plant-Based Prebiotic Soda By Packaging: Bottles

Tetra Packs

Cans

Others By Flavor: Fruit

Cola Flavors

Others By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Departmental Stores

Online Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled GT's Living Foods

Health-Ade Kombucha

Kevita

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Humm Kombucha Revive Kombucha

Remedy Kombucha

Better Booch

Clearly Kombucha

Suja Juice Farmhouse Culture

Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha

GoodBelly

Lifeway Kefir

The Bu Kombucha Key Coverage in the Prebiotic Soda Industry Report Adjacent Study on Prebiotic Soda Market

India Prebiotic Drinks Market

Probiotic Soda Market Size, Current Insights, and Demographic Trends

Global Prebiotic Drinks Market Opportunities

Key Strategies in the Global Prebiotic Soda Market













Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Under type, the dairy-based probiotic soda segment is accounted to hold a market share of 51.9% in 2024.

Singapore is expected to register at a CAGR of 9.4% by 2034.

is expected to register at a CAGR of 9.4% by 2034. India registers significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2034.

registers significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2034. Based on packaging, the cans segment is accounted to hold a market share of 34.10% in 2024.

"The proliferation in the emphasis on gut health since individuals become conscious due to the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, as they seek out products that support digestive wellness pushing the prebiotic soda market," says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights analyst).

Competitive Landscape

The Prebiotic Soda Market features established beverage giants and emerging players vying for market share. Major brands leverage brand recognition and extensive distribution networks, while smaller players focus on innovation and health-focused messaging to differentiate themselves. The market is dynamic, with companies competing on product quality and consumer appeal.

Some of the key developments are:

In December 2021 , Humm Kombucha introduced Humm Probiotic, a new line of shelf-stable seltzers and sodas. This launch aimed to solidify the company's presence in the rapidly growing functional soda sector.

, Humm Kombucha introduced Humm Probiotic, a new line of shelf-stable seltzers and sodas. This launch aimed to solidify the company's presence in the rapidly growing functional soda sector. In 2023, GoodBelly introduced innovative packaging solutions to enhance consumer convenience and sustainability. This development aligned with the growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices within the beverage industry, reflecting GoodBelly's commitment to meet evolving consumer expectations while maintaining its position as a leader in the prebiotic soda market.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Prebiotic Soda Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global prebiotic soda market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the prebiotic soda market is segmented based on type (Dairy-Based Probiotic Soda, Plant-Based Probiotic Soda), Packaging (Bottles, Tetra Packs, Cans, Others), Flavour (Fruit, Cola Flavors, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Departmental Stores, Online Retailers, Wholesalers & Distributors), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

About the Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About the Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Consumer Products Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights