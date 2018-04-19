Global Prebiotics Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prebiotics in US$ Million by the following Applications: Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, & Food and Beverage.



The US market is further analyzed in terms of value (revenues in US$) and volume (Metric Tons) by the following Product Segments: Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS), Fructans (Fructo-Oligosaccaride (FOS), & Inulin), and Others. Also, the overall European prebiotics market is analyzed in terms of volume consumption (Metric Tons). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abbott Nutrition

- Beghin Meiji S.A.

- BENEO-Orafti SA

- Cargill, Incorporated

- Clasado Biosciences Ltd.

- Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A.



PREBIOTICS MCP-6079 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Application Segments

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverage

Product Segments

Mannan-Oligosaccharide (Mos)

Fructans

Fructo-Oligosaccaride (Fos)

Inulin

Others



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive for Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity

Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function

Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Major Medical Benefits of Prebiotics

Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases

Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress

Aids Weight Loss

Retains Bone Health

Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood

Alleviates Risk of Allergies

Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis

Maintains Blood Pressure

Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption

Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health

Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health

Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human Digestive System

Prebiotics and Probiotics Emerge as Major Trend in Food & Beverage Market

Difference between Probiotics and Prebiotics

Comparison of Essential Characteristics of Probiotics and Prebiotics

Global Market Outlook

Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Drive Healthy Demand in Developed Countries

Table 1: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Table 3: Global Market for Prebiotics: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR (2016-2024) - Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Inulin: The Dominant Prebiotic Segment

GOS Begins to Make a Mark in the Prebiotics Market



2. COMPETITION

Prebiotics Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

Notable Effective and Safe Probiotic and Prebiotic Supplements

PreBiotic+ Complex

Zenwise Health

Earth's Pearl Prebiotics and Probiotics

Total Gut Health

Hyperbiotic's Prebiotic

Dr. Tobias Ultimate Prebiotics

DrFormulas Nexabiotic

Prebiotin Prebiotic Powder

Goodgut Balance

Ora Organic

F&B Companies Focus on Healthier Innovations

Need for Regional and Cultural Customization

Scrutiny over Probiotics Efficacy Benefit Prebiotic Companies



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness of the Brain-Gut Connection and the Resulting Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Prebiotics

Prebiotics Foods that Boost Health

Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating

Significance of Gut Health in Promoting Heart Health Opens Up New Avenues of Growth

Key CVD Facts & Figures

Robust Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Benefit Market Expansion

Table 4: Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by Ingredients (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Food Enzymes, Prebiotics and Probiotics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Market for Digestive Health Foods & Drinks by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Processes and Techniques Extend Prebiotics Application in an Extensive Range of Foods and Beverages

Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredient Inulin

Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth

Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Represent a Potential Remedy

Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Surging Consumer Interest Drive Focus on Nex-Gen Prebiotics and Probiotics

Newer and Improvised Prebiotic Products and Supplements

Innovative Prebiotic Ingredients to Transform Human Lives

Focus on New Microorganisms and Compounds

Polyphenols Ingredients as Prebiotics

Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Opportunities

Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy

Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer

Prebiotics to Alleviate Diarrhea in Post-Operative Gastric Cancer Patients

Increasing Cancer Incidence: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Table 6: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2013, 2020 & 2030): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plethora of Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run

Prebiotics & Probiotics Role in Influencing Health Outcome of the Fetus during Pregnancy

Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function

Demand for Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products to Surge

Synbiotics to Gain from Synergistic Effect of Prebiotics and Probiotics

The Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers

Table 7: Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Gum Arabic: The Perfect Solution for Constipation?

Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning of Children and Help Intestines to Move Faster

Increasing Infant Health Concerns Offers a Strong Business Case for Prebiotics

Oligosaccharides in Mother's Milk

Prebiotics-Integrated Infant Formula for Memory and Learning Enhancement

Prebiotics in Infant Feed Formula: Beneficial but Require Further Research

Fermented Starch to Improve Gut Health of Infants

Rising Preference for a Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for the Market

Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management Spurs Demand

Women: An important Consumer Group

Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Table 8: Classification of BMI

Table 9: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rampant use of Antibiotics & Stringent Regulations Drive Demand in the Animal Feed Sector

Fructans: The Most Studied Prebiotic in Animal Feed

Beneficial Effects of Fructans in Monogastric Animals in Brief

Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Table 11: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000, 2010, 2017E, 2030P, and 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Table 12: Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Table 13: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Longer Life Expectancy

Table 15: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shift Towards Less Invasive/Non Invasive Treatments

Growing Middle Class Population

Table 16: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Prebiotics: A Prelude

Functioning of Prebiotics

Need for Specific Norms and Scientific Validation

Prebiotic Ingredients: Classification

Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS)

Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)

Inulin

Oligosaccharides

Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS)

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO)

Chicory Fructans

Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS)



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Zelens Launches Z BALANCE Prebiotic & Probiotic Facial Mist

JÙS by Julie Introduces Probiotic + Prebiotics Single Serving Food and Drink Mix

Jarrow Formulas® Releases Chewable Prebiotics XOS+GOS Tablets



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

DuPont Partners with APC Microbiome Institute to Develop microbiome Solutions

Kerry Group Acquires Ganeden

Deerland Enzymes & Probiotics Receives U.S. Patent Application for PreforPro Prebiotic



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbott Nutrition (USA)

Beghin Meiji S.A. (France)

BENEO-Orafti SA (Belgium)

Cargill, Incorporated (USA)

Clasado Biosciences Ltd. (UK)

Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (The Netherlands)

Sensus (The Netherlands)

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium)

Danone SA (France)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Ingredion Incorporated (USA)

CPIngredients, LLC (USA)

Jarrow Formulas, Inc. (USA)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Kirkman Group, Inc. (USA)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Nestlé Nutrition (Switzerland)

Nexira SAS (France)

Roquette America, Inc. (USA)

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (The Netherlands)

FrieslandCampina Domo (USA)

Weetabix Limited (UK)

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics in Animal Feed by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Prebiotics in Animal Feed by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics in Animal Feed by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics in Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Prebiotics in Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics in Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics in Food & Beverage by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Prebiotics in Food & Beverage by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics in Food & Beverage by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Awareness of Prebiotics' Role in Stimulating Growth of Good Bacteria Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

The United States: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics

Key Growth Factors in a Nutshell

Inulin Dominates Prebiotics Ingredients Sales

Brighter Prospects Ahead

Focus on Providing Scientific Evidence: A Must for Success in the Marketplace

Anxiety and Stress Relieving Prebiotics Rise in Demand

Surging Demand for Gut and Digestive Health Products Drives Market Growth

Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health

Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns

Prebiotics for Joint Health: Addressing a Major Health Concern

Addressing Various Consumer Comorbidities: Major Target Areas

Health Concerns among American Consumers

Women's Health: A Potential Niche

Heart Health: A Major Area of Concern for Americans

Aging Baby Boomers: A Weighty Growth Driver

Table 30: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Booming Functional Foods Market Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising Popularity of Prebiotics in Functional Foods Augurs Well for the Market

Profile of American Functional Food Consumers

Diet Control Remains the Key Goal for Prebiotics

Nutritional Products Industry in the US: A Macro Perspective

Prebiotics: Key Regulations

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 31: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: US 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Product Group/ Segment - MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US Historic Review for Prebiotics by Product Group/Segment - MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 37: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Product Group/ Segment - MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US Historic Review for Prebiotics by Product Group/Segment - MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health Products Drive Market Demand

Surging Popularity of Functional Foods Benefit Market Prospects

New Guidance Emerges on the Use of the Term "Prebiotic(s)" on Labels of Food Products

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Canadian Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan, the Global Leader in Commercially Manufactured Oligosaccharides, Continue to Witness Healthy Growth

Key Growth Driving Factors Summarized

Aging Demographics Drive Market Demand

Table 43: Percentage Breakdown of Population in Japan by Age Group: 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Regulations Benefit Market Growth

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. - A Major Japan- Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Japanese Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Growing Prominence of Healthy Foods and Supplements Drive Growth in the World's Largest Market

Favorable Demographics Propel Market Growth

Table 48: European Population By Age Group (2013, 2020 & 2040): Percentage Share Breakdown of Age Groups 0-19, 20-39, 40-59, 60-79, and 80+ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Factors Hampering Widespread Adoption of Prebiotics

Consumers Unawareness on Proper Dosages

Inflating Price

Major Products in Prebiotics Market

End-Use Analysis

Prebiotics and Probiotics: A Promising Combination

Research Initiatives

Regulatory Landscape

EFSA Rebuts Health Claims for Prebiotics

Nutrition Claims Still Allowed

Select Regional Markets

Germany

The United Kingdom

Russia

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Historic Review for Prebiotics Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Rising Consumer Interest in Health and Wellness Providing Foods Drive Strong Market Demand

Table 57: Global Market for Prebiotics: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR (2016-2024) - Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS): An Emerging Prebiotic Category in Asia

Prebiotic Regulatory Scenario in Select Asian Countries

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - A Major New Zealand- Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Regulatory Approval for FOS and Inulin for Use as Food Additives Favors Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Latin American Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Latin American Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rest of World Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 81) The United States (30) Canada (2) Japan (6) Europe (30) - France (5) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (4) - Rest of Europe (18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12) Latin America (1)

