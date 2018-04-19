Global Prebiotics Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prebiotics in US$ Million by the following Applications: Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, & Food and Beverage.
The US market is further analyzed in terms of value (revenues in US$) and volume (Metric Tons) by the following Product Segments: Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS), Fructans (Fructo-Oligosaccaride (FOS), & Inulin), and Others. Also, the overall European prebiotics market is analyzed in terms of volume consumption (Metric Tons). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Nutrition
- Beghin Meiji S.A.
- BENEO-Orafti SA
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Clasado Biosciences Ltd.
- Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A.
PREBIOTICS MCP-6079 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Application Segments
Animal Feed
Dietary Supplements
Food & Beverage
Product Segments
Mannan-Oligosaccharide (Mos)
Fructans
Fructo-Oligosaccaride (Fos)
Inulin
Others
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive for Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity
Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread Adoption
Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function
Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Major Medical Benefits of Prebiotics
Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases
Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress
Aids Weight Loss
Retains Bone Health
Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood
Alleviates Risk of Allergies
Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis
Maintains Blood Pressure
Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption
Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized
Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health
Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health
Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human Digestive System
Prebiotics and Probiotics Emerge as Major Trend in Food & Beverage Market
Difference between Probiotics and Prebiotics
Comparison of Essential Characteristics of Probiotics and Prebiotics
Global Market Outlook
Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Drive Healthy Demand in Developed Countries
Table 1: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Table 3: Global Market for Prebiotics: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR (2016-2024) - Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Inulin: The Dominant Prebiotic Segment
GOS Begins to Make a Mark in the Prebiotics Market
2. COMPETITION
Prebiotics Marketplace: Highly Fragmented
Notable Effective and Safe Probiotic and Prebiotic Supplements
PreBiotic+ Complex
Zenwise Health
Earth's Pearl Prebiotics and Probiotics
Total Gut Health
Hyperbiotic's Prebiotic
Dr. Tobias Ultimate Prebiotics
DrFormulas Nexabiotic
Prebiotin Prebiotic Powder
Goodgut Balance
Ora Organic
F&B Companies Focus on Healthier Innovations
Need for Regional and Cultural Customization
Scrutiny over Probiotics Efficacy Benefit Prebiotic Companies
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Awareness of the Brain-Gut Connection and the Resulting Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Prebiotics
Prebiotics Foods that Boost Health
Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating
Significance of Gut Health in Promoting Heart Health Opens Up New Avenues of Growth
Key CVD Facts & Figures
Robust Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Benefit Market Expansion
Table 4: Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by Ingredients (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Food Enzymes, Prebiotics and Probiotics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Market for Digestive Health Foods & Drinks by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Processes and Techniques Extend Prebiotics Application in an Extensive Range of Foods and Beverages
Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredient Inulin
Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth
Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Represent a Potential Remedy
Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Surging Consumer Interest Drive Focus on Nex-Gen Prebiotics and Probiotics
Newer and Improvised Prebiotic Products and Supplements
Innovative Prebiotic Ingredients to Transform Human Lives
Focus on New Microorganisms and Compounds
Polyphenols Ingredients as Prebiotics
Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Opportunities
Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy
Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer
Prebiotics to Alleviate Diarrhea in Post-Operative Gastric Cancer Patients
Increasing Cancer Incidence: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Table 6: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2013, 2020 & 2030): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Plethora of Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run
Prebiotics & Probiotics Role in Influencing Health Outcome of the Fetus during Pregnancy
Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function
Demand for Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products to Surge
Synbiotics to Gain from Synergistic Effect of Prebiotics and Probiotics
The Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers
Table 7: Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Gum Arabic: The Perfect Solution for Constipation?
Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning of Children and Help Intestines to Move Faster
Increasing Infant Health Concerns Offers a Strong Business Case for Prebiotics
Oligosaccharides in Mother's Milk
Prebiotics-Integrated Infant Formula for Memory and Learning Enhancement
Prebiotics in Infant Feed Formula: Beneficial but Require Further Research
Fermented Starch to Improve Gut Health of Infants
Rising Preference for a Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for the Market
Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management Spurs Demand
Women: An important Consumer Group
Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
Table 8: Classification of BMI
Table 9: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rampant use of Antibiotics & Stringent Regulations Drive Demand in the Animal Feed Sector
Fructans: The Most Studied Prebiotic in Animal Feed
Beneficial Effects of Fructans in Monogastric Animals in Brief
Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Table 11: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000, 2010, 2017E, 2030P, and 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Table 12: Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Table 13: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Longer Life Expectancy
Table 15: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Shift Towards Less Invasive/Non Invasive Treatments
Growing Middle Class Population
Table 16: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Prebiotics: A Prelude
Functioning of Prebiotics
Need for Specific Norms and Scientific Validation
Prebiotic Ingredients: Classification
Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS)
Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)
Inulin
Oligosaccharides
Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS)
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO)
Chicory Fructans
Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS)
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Zelens Launches Z BALANCE Prebiotic & Probiotic Facial Mist
JÙS by Julie Introduces Probiotic + Prebiotics Single Serving Food and Drink Mix
Jarrow Formulas® Releases Chewable Prebiotics XOS+GOS Tablets
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
DuPont Partners with APC Microbiome Institute to Develop microbiome Solutions
Kerry Group Acquires Ganeden
Deerland Enzymes & Probiotics Receives U.S. Patent Application for PreforPro Prebiotic
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Abbott Nutrition (USA)
Beghin Meiji S.A. (France)
BENEO-Orafti SA (Belgium)
Cargill, Incorporated (USA)
Clasado Biosciences Ltd. (UK)
Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (The Netherlands)
Sensus (The Netherlands)
Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium)
Danone SA (France)
DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)
Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
CPIngredients, LLC (USA)
Jarrow Formulas, Inc. (USA)
Kerry Group plc (Ireland)
Kirkman Group, Inc. (USA)
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
Nestlé Nutrition (Switzerland)
Nexira SAS (France)
Roquette America, Inc. (USA)
Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (The Netherlands)
FrieslandCampina Domo (USA)
Weetabix Limited (UK)
Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics in Animal Feed by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Prebiotics in Animal Feed by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics in Animal Feed by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics in Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Prebiotics in Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics in Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics in Food & Beverage by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Prebiotics in Food & Beverage by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics in Food & Beverage by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Awareness of Prebiotics' Role in Stimulating Growth of Good Bacteria Drive Healthy Growth in Demand
The United States: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics
Key Growth Factors in a Nutshell
Inulin Dominates Prebiotics Ingredients Sales
Brighter Prospects Ahead
Focus on Providing Scientific Evidence: A Must for Success in the Marketplace
Anxiety and Stress Relieving Prebiotics Rise in Demand
Surging Demand for Gut and Digestive Health Products Drives Market Growth
Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health
Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns
Prebiotics for Joint Health: Addressing a Major Health Concern
Addressing Various Consumer Comorbidities: Major Target Areas
Health Concerns among American Consumers
Women's Health: A Potential Niche
Heart Health: A Major Area of Concern for Americans
Aging Baby Boomers: A Weighty Growth Driver
Table 30: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Booming Functional Foods Market Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Rising Popularity of Prebiotics in Functional Foods Augurs Well for the Market
Profile of American Functional Food Consumers
Diet Control Remains the Key Goal for Prebiotics
Nutritional Products Industry in the US: A Macro Perspective
Prebiotics: Key Regulations
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 31: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: US Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: US 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Product Group/ Segment - MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: US Historic Review for Prebiotics by Product Group/Segment - MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: US 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 37: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Product Group/ Segment - MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: US Historic Review for Prebiotics by Product Group/Segment - MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: US 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for MOS, Fructans (FOS and Inulin) and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health Products Drive Market Demand
Surging Popularity of Functional Foods Benefit Market Prospects
New Guidance Emerges on the Use of the Term "Prebiotic(s)" on Labels of Food Products
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Canadian Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan, the Global Leader in Commercially Manufactured Oligosaccharides, Continue to Witness Healthy Growth
Key Growth Driving Factors Summarized
Aging Demographics Drive Market Demand
Table 43: Percentage Breakdown of Population in Japan by Age Group: 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Regulations Benefit Market Growth
Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. - A Major Japan- Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Japanese Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Growing Prominence of Healthy Foods and Supplements Drive Growth in the World's Largest Market
Favorable Demographics Propel Market Growth
Table 48: European Population By Age Group (2013, 2020 & 2040): Percentage Share Breakdown of Age Groups 0-19, 20-39, 40-59, 60-79, and 80+ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Factors Hampering Widespread Adoption of Prebiotics
Consumers Unawareness on Proper Dosages
Inflating Price
Major Products in Prebiotics Market
End-Use Analysis
Prebiotics and Probiotics: A Promising Combination
Research Initiatives
Regulatory Landscape
EFSA Rebuts Health Claims for Prebiotics
Nutrition Claims Still Allowed
Select Regional Markets
Germany
The United Kingdom
Russia
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: European Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: European Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: European Historic Review for Prebiotics Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Rising Consumer Interest in Health and Wellness Providing Foods Drive Strong Market Demand
Table 57: Global Market for Prebiotics: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR (2016-2024) - Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Galactooligosaccharides (GOS): An Emerging Prebiotic Category in Asia
Prebiotic Regulatory Scenario in Select Asian Countries
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - A Major New Zealand- Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Regulatory Approval for FOS and Inulin for Use as Food Additives Favors Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Latin American Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Latin American Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Rest of World Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application - Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverage Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 81) The United States (30) Canada (2) Japan (6) Europe (30) - France (5) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (4) - Rest of Europe (18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12) Latin America (1)
