Global Prebiotics Market Research Report 2024-2029 Featuring Key Vendors - BENEO, Chr. Hansen, Cosucra, FrieslandCampina, Roquette Freres, and Yakult Honsha

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Feb, 2024, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prebiotics Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prebiotics market is on a significant upward trajectory, projected to grow from $6.95 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period.

Inulin, a key ingredient in this market, represents the largest share and is expected to experience the fastest growth, primarily due to its widespread use in functional foods and beverages and its health benefits. Adults form the most extensive consumer base for prebiotics, and their segment is expected to grow fastest. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a deeper penetration of prebiotics in the market, and a growing understanding of their health benefits among adults.

The rise in health-conscious consumers, mainly those interested in prebiotics and probiotics for food manufacturing, is another key growth driver. Chicory, a significant source of inulin, is widely used in various food products due to its gelling properties and non-digestibility by gut enzymes, making it suitable for diabetic-friendly foods. Post-COVID-19, there has been a surge in demand for foods that boost immunity and improve gut health. GOS and FOS are popular choices in dairy products, bakery items, beverages, sweets, and nutraceuticals.

In summary, the global prebiotics market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing health awareness, consumption of functional foods, and the development of innovative prebiotic-enriched products catering to diverse consumer needs.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • By ingredient type, Inulin accounted for the highest share in 2023. The increasing demand for Inulin is due to the rising awareness of the health benefits of dairy-based prebiotics, the wide usage of Inulin in functional foods & beverages, and the increasing consumption of functional dairy products for digestive wellness.
  • By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Among emerging foods in the market, functional foods & beverages, especially those based on prebiotics, are considered as food for the future, high nutritional value, and their wider applications in various chronic diseases such as diabetes are expected to drive the growth of this segment.
  • By age group, the adults segment accounted for the highest share in 2023. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high penetration of prebiotics, and rising awareness of health benefits in adults are some factors that drive the segment.
  • By distribution channel, the super & and hypermarkets accounted for the highest share in 2023 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The expansion of super and hypermarkets is the primary reason for the increasing demand for prebiotics globally.
  • A rise in the number of health-conscious consumers and interest in prebiotics food manufacturing drive the growth of the global prebiotics markets. Customers across the globe adopt a proactive method toward their health. Consumers prefer prebiotics to increase their immune and gut health.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • What is the expected value of the global prebiotics market by 2029?
  • What is driving the growth of the global prebiotics market?
  • Which ingredient type holds the highest market share in prebiotics?
  • What are the key applications driving the prebiotics market?

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Prebiotics Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

Vendors List

  • BENEO GmBH
  • Cosucra
  • FrieslandCampina
  • Roquette Freres
  • Yakult Honsha
  • Sensus
  • Symrise
  • DSM
  • Clasado Biosciences
  • Chr. Hansen
  • InBiose
  • Nexira
  • OptiBiotix Health
  • Galam
  • Jarrow Formulas Inc
  • Cargill Inc
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Parmalat Spa

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Ingredient type

  • Inulin
  • Galacto-Oligo-Saccharides
  • Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides
  • Others

Application

  • Functional Food and Beverages
  • Dietary Supplements

Age Group

  • Adults
  • Pediatrics

Distribution Channels

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Departmental Stores
  • Drug Stores
  • Online Stores

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53briz

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

