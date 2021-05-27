FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 12230 Companies: 95– Players covered include Abbott Nutrition; Beghin Meiji S.A.; BENEO-Orafti SA; Cargill Inc.; Clasado Biosciences Ltd.; Danone SA; DuPont Nutrition & Health; Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited; Ingredion Inc.; Jarrow Formulas, Inc.; Kerry Group plc; Kirkman Group, Inc.; Nestlé S.A.; Nexira SAS; Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.; Weetabix Limited; Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Ingredient (Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS), Other Ingredients); Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026

Prebiotics are soluble, non-digestible fibers that play a vital role in supporting growth of helpful bacteria in the large intestine. Research has indicated the positive role of prebiotics on the microbiome, offering benefits in terms of digestive health, immune health and management of cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Examples of foods rich in prebiotic soluble fiber include onions, garlic, Jerusalem artichoke, asparagus, chicory root, and lupini beans. Growth in the global market is driven by myriad health and wellness benefits offered by prebiotics, and increasing consumer awareness on nutrition and health. The rising awareness among individuals regarding the significance of higher fiber consumption and good bacteria in the gut to support a healthy digestive and immune system is expected to benefit demand for prebiotic fibers including pectins, inulins, lignans, oligosaccharides, beta-glucans and resistant starches, among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prebiotics estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period. Inulin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Europe is a major market for inulin worldwide. Favorable regulatory environment that encourages the use of prebiotic ingredients in foods is expected to encourage adoption of the ingredient on a wide scale in the region. In the US, inulin has gained the GRAS status, which is expected to supports its adoption even in the coming years. Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) is also witnessing demand due to the myriad benefits it offers, such as prevention of the risk of colon cancer, supporting calcium absorption, and enhancing the body's defense system.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The Prebiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR. Aging population, presence of leading manufacturers, high spending power of consumers, focus on preventive healthcare, the desire to stay healthy and maintain active lifestyles as well as foray of European prebiotic ingredient producers into new fields of applications such as snack and meat products represent key growth drivers in the region. Expanding middle class population with high disposable incomes, unpenetrated and underpenetrated nature of the market, aggressive retail marketing, Westernization of food habits, and robust production and consumption of functional foods and beverages represent key growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) Segment to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

In the global Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$647.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$206.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

