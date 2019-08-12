Global Precast Concrete Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precast Concrete market worldwide is projected to grow by US$47.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Floors & Roofs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$54.1 Billion by the year 2025, Floors & Roofs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799414/?utm_source=PRN



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Floors & Roofs will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (Spain); Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A. (ACS) (Spain); Atco Group (Canada); Balfour Beatty PLC (United Kingdom); Bouygues Construction (France); CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. (Mexico); Coltman Precast Concrete Limited (United Kingdom); Coreslab Structures (USA); CRH PLC (Ireland); Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. (Nigeria); Kef Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd. (India); Kiewit Corporation (USA); Komatsu Ltd. (Japan); Laing O'rourke (United Kingdom); Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India); Metromont Corporation (USA); Modular Space Corporation (USA); Nanaimo Precast Ltd. (Canada); Oldcastle Precast, Inc. (USA); PreCA Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (India); Red Sea Housing Services (UAE); Skanska AB (Sweden); SMEET Precast (Qatar); Styl-Comp Group (Italy); Taisei Corporation (Japan); Vinci (France)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799414/?utm_source=PRN



PRECAST CONCRETE MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Precast Concrete Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Precast Concrete Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Precast Concrete Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Non-residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Non-residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Floors & Roofs (Element) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Floors & Roofs (Element) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Floors & Roofs (Element) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Walls & Barriers (Element) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Walls & Barriers (Element) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Walls & Barriers (Element) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Columns & Beams (Element) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Columns & Beams (Element) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Columns & Beams (Element) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Utility Vaults (Element) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Utility Vaults (Element) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Utility Vaults (Element) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Girders (Element) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Girders (Element) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Girders (Element) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Pipes (Element) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Pipes (Element) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Pipes (Element) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Paving Slabs (Element) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Paving Slabs (Element) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Paving Slabs (Element) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Precast Concrete Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Precast Concrete Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Precast Concrete Market in the United States by

Element: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown

by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Precast Concrete Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Precast Concrete Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Canadian Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Precast Concrete Historic Market Review by

Element in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Precast Concrete Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Precast

Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Precast Concrete Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for Precast Concrete: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for the

period 2018-2025

Table 47: Precast Concrete Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Precast Concrete in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Precast Concrete Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Chinese Precast Concrete Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Precast Concrete Market by Element:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Precast Concrete Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Precast Concrete Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Precast Concrete Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Precast Concrete Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Precast Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Precast Concrete Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025

Table 62: Precast Concrete Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Precast Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Precast Concrete Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Precast Concrete Market in France by Element:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Precast Concrete Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Precast Concrete Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Precast Concrete Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Precast Concrete Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Precast Concrete in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Precast Concrete Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Italian Precast Concrete Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Precast Concrete Market by Element:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Precast Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Precast Concrete Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Precast Concrete: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for

the period 2018-2025

Table 86: Precast Concrete Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis

by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Precast Concrete Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Precast Concrete Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Spanish Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Precast Concrete Historic Market Review by

Element in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Precast Concrete Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Precast Concrete Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Precast Concrete Market in Russia by Element: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025

Table 104: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Precast Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Precast Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Precast Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific by Element:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis

by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Precast Concrete Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Precast Concrete Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Precast Concrete Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown

by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Precast Concrete Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Precast Concrete Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Indian Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Precast Concrete Historic Market Review by

Element in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Precast Concrete Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Precast Concrete Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Precast Concrete Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Precast Concrete Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Precast Concrete Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 132: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Precast Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Precast Concrete:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Element for the period 2018-2025

Table 137: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Precast Concrete Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Precast Concrete in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Precast Concrete Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Precast Concrete Market by Element:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Precast Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Precast Concrete Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025

Table 152: Precast Concrete Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown

by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Precast Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Precast Concrete Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Precast Concrete Market in Brazil by Element:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Precast Concrete Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Precast Concrete Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Precast Concrete Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Precast Concrete Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Precast Concrete Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Precast Concrete Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Latin America by

Element: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Precast Concrete Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Precast Concrete Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Precast Concrete Historic Market by

Element in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Precast Concrete Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Precast

Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Precast Concrete Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for Precast Concrete: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for the

period 2018-2025

Table 185: Precast Concrete Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Precast Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Precast Concrete Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025

Table 191: Precast Concrete Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Precast Concrete in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Precast Concrete Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Precast Concrete Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Precast Concrete Market by Element:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Precast Concrete Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Precast Concrete Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Precast Concrete Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Precast Concrete Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 204: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Precast Concrete Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Precast Concrete Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Precast Concrete Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Precast Concrete Market in Africa by Element: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIóN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.

ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS S.A. (ACS)

ATCO GROUP

BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

CRH PLC

CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.

COLTMAN PRECAST CONCRETE LIMITED

CORESLAB STRUCTURES

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC.

KEF INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PVT.

KIEWIT CORPORATION

KOMATSU

LAING O'ROURKE

LARSEN & TOUBRO

METROMONT CORPORATION

MODULAR SPACE CORPORATION

NANAIMO PRECAST LTD.

PRECA SOLUTIONS INDIA PVT. LTD.

RED SEA HOUSING SERVICES

SMEET PRECAST

SKANSKA AB

STYL-COMP GROUP

TAISEI CORPORATION

VINCI S.A.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799414/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

