Global Precast Concrete Industry
Aug 12, 2019, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precast Concrete market worldwide is projected to grow by US$47.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Floors & Roofs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$54.1 Billion by the year 2025, Floors & Roofs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799414/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Floors & Roofs will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (Spain); Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A. (ACS) (Spain); Atco Group (Canada); Balfour Beatty PLC (United Kingdom); Bouygues Construction (France); CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. (Mexico); Coltman Precast Concrete Limited (United Kingdom); Coreslab Structures (USA); CRH PLC (Ireland); Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. (Nigeria); Kef Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd. (India); Kiewit Corporation (USA); Komatsu Ltd. (Japan); Laing O'rourke (United Kingdom); Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India); Metromont Corporation (USA); Modular Space Corporation (USA); Nanaimo Precast Ltd. (Canada); Oldcastle Precast, Inc. (USA); PreCA Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (India); Red Sea Housing Services (UAE); Skanska AB (Sweden); SMEET Precast (Qatar); Styl-Comp Group (Italy); Taisei Corporation (Japan); Vinci (France)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799414/?utm_source=PRN
PRECAST CONCRETE MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Precast Concrete Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Precast Concrete Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Precast Concrete Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Non-residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Non-residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Floors & Roofs (Element) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Floors & Roofs (Element) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Floors & Roofs (Element) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Walls & Barriers (Element) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Walls & Barriers (Element) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Walls & Barriers (Element) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Columns & Beams (Element) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Columns & Beams (Element) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Columns & Beams (Element) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Utility Vaults (Element) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Utility Vaults (Element) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Utility Vaults (Element) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Girders (Element) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Girders (Element) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Girders (Element) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Pipes (Element) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Pipes (Element) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Pipes (Element) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Paving Slabs (Element) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Paving Slabs (Element) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Paving Slabs (Element) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Precast Concrete Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Precast Concrete Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Precast Concrete Market in the United States by
Element: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown
by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Precast Concrete Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Precast Concrete Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Precast Concrete Historic Market Review by
Element in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Precast Concrete Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Precast
Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Precast Concrete Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Precast Concrete: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for the
period 2018-2025
Table 47: Precast Concrete Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by
Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Precast Concrete in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Precast Concrete Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Chinese Precast Concrete Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Precast Concrete Market by Element:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Precast Concrete Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Precast Concrete Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Precast Concrete Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Precast Concrete Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Precast Concrete Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Precast Concrete Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025
Table 62: Precast Concrete Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Precast Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Precast Concrete Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Precast Concrete Market in France by Element:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Precast Concrete Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by
Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Precast Concrete Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Precast Concrete Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Precast Concrete Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Precast Concrete in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Precast Concrete Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian Precast Concrete Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Precast Concrete Market by Element:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Precast Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Precast Concrete Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Precast Concrete: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for
the period 2018-2025
Table 86: Precast Concrete Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis
by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Precast Concrete Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Precast Concrete Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spanish Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Precast Concrete Historic Market Review by
Element in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Precast Concrete Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Precast Concrete Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Precast Concrete Market in Russia by Element: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025
Table 104: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Precast Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Precast Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Precast Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific by Element:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis
by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Precast Concrete Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Precast Concrete Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Precast Concrete Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown
by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Precast Concrete Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Precast Concrete Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Indian Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Precast Concrete Historic Market Review by
Element in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Precast Concrete Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Precast Concrete Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Precast Concrete Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Precast Concrete Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Precast Concrete Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 132: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Precast Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Precast Concrete:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Element for the period 2018-2025
Table 137: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Precast Concrete Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Precast Concrete in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Precast Concrete Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Precast Concrete Market by Element:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Precast Concrete Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Precast Concrete Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025
Table 152: Precast Concrete Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown
by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Precast Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Precast Concrete Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Precast Concrete Market in Brazil by Element:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Precast Concrete Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by
Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Precast Concrete Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Precast Concrete Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Precast Concrete Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Precast Concrete Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Precast Concrete Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Latin America by
Element: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Precast Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Precast Concrete Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Precast Concrete Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Precast Concrete Historic Market by
Element in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Precast Concrete Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Precast
Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Precast Concrete Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Market for Precast Concrete: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for the
period 2018-2025
Table 185: Precast Concrete Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by
Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Precast Concrete Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Precast Concrete Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025
Table 191: Precast Concrete Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Precast Concrete in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Precast Concrete Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Precast Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Precast Concrete Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Precast Concrete Market by Element:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Precast Concrete Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Precast Concrete Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Precast Concrete Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Element for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Precast Concrete Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 204: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Precast Concrete Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Element for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Precast Concrete Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Precast Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Precast Concrete Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Precast Concrete Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Precast Concrete Market in Africa by Element: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIóN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS S.A. (ACS)
ATCO GROUP
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION
CRH PLC
CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.
COLTMAN PRECAST CONCRETE LIMITED
CORESLAB STRUCTURES
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC.
KEF INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PVT.
KIEWIT CORPORATION
KOMATSU
LAING O'ROURKE
LARSEN & TOUBRO
METROMONT CORPORATION
MODULAR SPACE CORPORATION
NANAIMO PRECAST LTD.
PRECA SOLUTIONS INDIA PVT. LTD.
RED SEA HOUSING SERVICES
SMEET PRECAST
SKANSKA AB
STYL-COMP GROUP
TAISEI CORPORATION
VINCI S.A.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799414/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article