GLOBAL PRECAST CONCRETE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

KEY FINDINGS

The global precast concrete market is anticipated to rise with a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The market's growth is attributed to key factors, such as the advantages of precast concrete amid urbanization and population growth, the surge in renovation & remodeling projects and government initiatives, and the rising popularity of off-site precast concrete fabrications among builders.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Precast concrete, also termed prefabricated concrete, is characterized as reinforced concrete mixed and cast off-site before being assembled on the building site. Precast concrete can be produced in any size and shape.



Moreover, it is also available in common forms and specifications. Precast concrete has numerous benefits, such as quick and precise component erection, superior quality control, cost-effective construction, and environmental protection.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, urbanization is continuing at unprecedented rates to fulfill the requirements of a growing global population, especially in developing market countries.This factor, therefore, has brought profound economic profit to the studied market.



On account of its industrialized, modular production, precast concrete elements are transported to the manufacturing site at once and erected in some hours.Furthermore, precast concrete products produced in plants offer the assurance of a controlled and constant industrial quality while streamlining the production structures in order to minimize costs as well as construction time.



Hence, the advantages of precast concrete amid the rising rates of urbanization and population growth are expected to augment the global precast concrete market growth during the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global precast concrete market growth assessment comprises the analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.72% during the projected period. The market growth of the region is propelled by the surging demand for sustainable as well as innovative construction techniques and the rapidly expanding building industry in North American economies.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The threat of industry rivalry is high in the global precast concrete market. Additionally, some of the leading companies operating in the global precast concrete market include Boral Limited, Bouygues Construction, CEMEX SAB de CV, Balfour Beatty PLC, etc.



Our report offerings include:

â€¢ Explore key findings of the overall market

â€¢ Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

â€¢ Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

â€¢ Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

â€¢ Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

â€¢ Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

â€¢ The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

â€¢ Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

2. BORAL LIMITED

3. BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

4. CEMEX SAB DE CV

5. ELEMENTBAU OSTHESSEN GMBH & CO ELO KG

6. GULF PRECAST CONCRETE CO LLC

7. HOLCIM

8. JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

9. LAING O'ROURKE

10. LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

11. OLDCASTLE INFRASTRUCTURE INC

12. OLSON PRECAST COMPANY

13. RINKER MATERIALS

14. TAISEI CORPORATION

15. WELLS CONCRETE



