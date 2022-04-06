Global Precast Concrete Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $138.6 Billion by 2026 - Emerging Technology Ensures Concrete Future for Precast Concrete

Apr 06, 2022, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precast Concrete - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Precast Concrete Market to Reach $138.6 Billion by 2026
The global market for Precast Concrete estimated at US$100.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$138.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period.
In comparison to traditional building materials, precast concrete is considered to be more cost effective, practical and of better quality. It is generally employed for structural units such as tunnels, pipes, beams, wall panels, staircases, floors, and columns.
Columns & Beams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$47.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Floors & Roofs segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $37.2 Billion by 2026
The Precast Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Growth in these markets is supported by increasing migration to eco-friendly, cost effective, and latest building methods. The emergence of novel technologies which are augmenting the efficiency and speed of infrastructure projects is also aiding market growth.
Sophisticated technology is enabling construction to be more eco-friendly. Novel cooling techniques are emerging, which lower the carbon emissions of concrete production by lowering hydration`s heat. The rising adoption of blended cement is also expected to drive gains in the market along with increasing interest in HPC (high performance concrete).
HPCs are produced using materials such as silican fume, blast furnace slag, fly ash, superplasticizer, or retarder. They offer better performance with regards to certain attributes of concrete, such as high resilience to environmental and chemical conditions, reduced permeability, increased compressive strength, and higher density.
Walls & Barriers Segment to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2026
In the global Walls & Barriers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic Leaves Precast Concrete Industry in Shambles
- Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign Growth Patterns
- An Insight into Precast Concrete
- Global Market Outlook and Prospects
- Rapid Urbanization & Green Drive Give Strong Foundation to Precast Concrete
- Developing Markets Drive Growth of the Precast Concrete Market
- Developed Regions Also Hold a Significant Share
- Non-Residential Sector Accounts for a Major Share
- Market Challenges
- Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)
- Balfour Beatty plc
- Boral Limited
- CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
- Elementbau Osthessen GmbH
- Forterra, Inc.
- Gulf Precast Concrete Co. L.L.C.
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Oldcastle Infrastructure, Inc.
- Olson Precast Company
- Spancrete
- Tindall Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Global Population & Rapid Urbanization Drives the Demand for Precast Concrete
- Developing Countries Drive Market Growth, Driven by Expanding Middle Class Population
- Growing Environmental Consciousness Drives Widespread Adoption of Precast Concrete
- Smart Cities Market Poised for Robust Growth Ahead
- Smart Homes Drive Demand for Prefabricated Concrete Market
- Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability to Drive the Market for Precast Concrete
- Emerging Technology Ensures Concrete Future for Precast Concrete
- Precast Concrete Built on Industry Byproducts
- High-Performance, Durable Precast Concrete
- Concrete for Air Purification & Travel
- Precast Concrete Technology: Evolving Continuously with Project Demands
- Latest Construction Trends Augur Well for Precast Concrete
- The Sustainability Factor
- Modular Construction
- 3D Printing
- Technology Advancements Bode Well for Market Growth of Precast Concrete
- Self-healing Concrete
- Graphic Concrete
- Light-Generating Concrete
- Translucent Cement
- High Performance Concrete (HPC)
- Corrosion Inhibitors & Waterproofing Agents
- Smog Eating Concrete
- Pervious Concrete
- Blended Cements
- Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
