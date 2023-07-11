Global Precious Metal Catalysts Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Focus on Green Hydrogen to Stimulate Demand for Precious Metal Catalysts

11 Jul, 2023, 22:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precious Metal Catalysts: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Precious Metal Catalysts estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Platinum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Palladium segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Precious Metal Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured) -
- Alfa Aesar
- ALS Limited
- American Elements
- Arora Matthey Limited
- BASF SE
- Catalytic Products International
- Chimet S.p.A.
- Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland)
- Haldor Topsoe A/S
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- N.E. Chemcat Corporation
- Sabin Metal Corporation
- Shaanxi Kai Da Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Souvenier Chemicals
- Stanford Advanced Materials
- Takasago International Corporation
- Umicore Galvanotechnik GmbH
- Vineeth Precious Catalysts Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- Impact on Precious Metal Catalysts
- COVID-19 Pandemic Shines Light on Pivotal Role of Platinum Group Metals in Fight against the Virus
- Russia-Ukraine Crisis Impacts the Market Balance
- Competition
- Precious Metal Catalysts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Precious Metal Catalysts: A Prelude
- Platinum Catalysts Dominate the Market
- Europe Leads Global Consumption
- China Emerges as a Lucrative Market
- HDD Norms to Revive Chinese Autocatalyst Demand
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Focus on Green Hydrogen to Stimulate Demand for Precious Metal Catalysts
- Automotive Industry Remains one of the Major Consumers of PGM Catalysts
- PGMs: Important Part of HDD Catalysts
- Power Train Mix Influences Demand for Platinum Catalysts
- Global Platinum Market by Application (in %) for 2022
- Global Platinum Demand Breakdown (in %) by Automotive Sector: 2022
- Global Rhodium Consumption Breakdown by Application (in %): 2022
- Global Palladium Consumption Breakdown by Application (in %): 2022
- Global Automotive Catalysts Market Breakdown by Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium Metals
- Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020
- Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2021
- Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive
- Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness
- Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of Precious Metal Catalysts
- Emission Norms for Light duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline in Key Regional Markets
- Emission Norms for Heavy duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline in Key Regional Markets
- Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions
- Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV - Euro VI)
- European Union Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards
- Rising Demand for EVs Weighs Heavily on Platinum & Palladium
- Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
- Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel Technology of the Future
- Transition Metal Nitrides Hold Potential to Augment the Application of Hydrogen Fuel Cells
- Pressure on PGM Supply Brings Light on Recovery from Spent Automobile Catalysts
- Palladium Recovery from Spent Automobile Catalysts
- Platinum's Edge over Palladium
- Platinum Supply Demand Imbalance Alters Growth Pace
- Platinum Supply by Country in 000 Oz: 2019, 2020, and 2021
- COVID-19-Induced Supply Deficit Pushes Platinum Prices
- Price Trends for Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Iridium, and Ruthenium in US$/oz: 2015-2022E
- Factors Influencing Automobile Catalyst & Industrial Demand for Palladium
- Demand for Palladium Slows Down in 2020
- Palladium Vs Platinum: The Race Continues
- Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs
- Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure: A Statistical Comparison
- Pandemic Dishevels Rhodium Supply Situation and Spikes Price Volatility
- Rhodium Price Trends: 2015-2022P
- Emission Norms Spur the Autocatalyst Demand
- Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market
- With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the Prominent Bus Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to Benefit: Global Bus Sales Breakdown (in %) by Fuel Type: 2017 & 2022
- Widespread Use in Petrochemical Processes Augurs Well
- Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day (2019, 2020, 2030, 2040)
- COVID-19 Curtails Market Momentum in Petrochemical Applications
- Global Oil Sector Yet to Achieve Full Recovery to Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic Level
- Global Oil Demand in (mb/d): 2019-2022
- New Catalyst-based Approaches to Stimulate Pharmaceutical Innovations & Overcome Precious Metal Supply Issues
- Opportunity Indicators:
- World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- World Generic (Prescription) Drug Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Key Challenges Faced by Precious Metal Re-Claimers Dealing with Catalysts
- Advanced Approaches to Overcome Availability Issues
- Innovations & Advancements Drive Growth
- Rise in Demand for Homogenous Catalysts to Boost Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8wd5o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article