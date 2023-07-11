Global Precious Metal Catalysts Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Focus on Green Hydrogen to Stimulate Demand for Precious Metal Catalysts

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precious Metal Catalysts: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Precious Metal Catalysts estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Platinum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Palladium segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Precious Metal Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Impact on Precious Metal Catalysts

COVID-19 Pandemic Shines Light on Pivotal Role of Platinum Group Metals in Fight against the Virus

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Impacts the Market Balance

Competition

Precious Metal Catalysts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Precious Metal Catalysts: A Prelude

Platinum Catalysts Dominate the Market

Europe Leads Global Consumption

China Emerges as a Lucrative Market

HDD Norms to Revive Chinese Autocatalyst Demand

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Green Hydrogen to Stimulate Demand for Precious Metal Catalysts

Automotive Industry Remains one of the Major Consumers of PGM Catalysts

PGMs: Important Part of HDD Catalysts

Power Train Mix Influences Demand for Platinum Catalysts

Global Platinum Market by Application (in %) for 2022

Global Platinum Demand Breakdown (in %) by Automotive Sector: 2022

Global Rhodium Consumption Breakdown by Application (in %): 2022

Global Palladium Consumption Breakdown by Application (in %): 2022

Global Automotive Catalysts Market Breakdown by Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium Metals

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2021

Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of Precious Metal Catalysts

Emission Norms for Light duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline in Key Regional Markets

Emission Norms for Heavy duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline in Key Regional Markets

Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions

Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV - Euro VI)

European Union Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards

Rising Demand for EVs Weighs Heavily on Platinum & Palladium

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel Technology of the Future

Transition Metal Nitrides Hold Potential to Augment the Application of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Pressure on PGM Supply Brings Light on Recovery from Spent Automobile Catalysts

Palladium Recovery from Spent Automobile Catalysts

Platinum's Edge over Palladium

Platinum Supply Demand Imbalance Alters Growth Pace

Platinum Supply by Country in 000 Oz: 2019, 2020, and 2021

COVID-19-Induced Supply Deficit Pushes Platinum Prices

Price Trends for Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Iridium, and Ruthenium in US$/oz: 2015-2022E

Factors Influencing Automobile Catalyst & Industrial Demand for Palladium

Demand for Palladium Slows Down in 2020

Palladium Vs Platinum: The Race Continues

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs

Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure: A Statistical Comparison

Pandemic Dishevels Rhodium Supply Situation and Spikes Price Volatility

Rhodium Price Trends: 2015-2022P

Emission Norms Spur the Autocatalyst Demand

Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market

With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the Prominent Bus Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to Benefit: Global Bus Sales Breakdown (in %) by Fuel Type: 2017 & 2022

Widespread Use in Petrochemical Processes Augurs Well

Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day (2019, 2020, 2030, 2040)

COVID-19 Curtails Market Momentum in Petrochemical Applications

Global Oil Sector Yet to Achieve Full Recovery to Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic Level

Global Oil Demand in (mb/d): 2019-2022

New Catalyst-based Approaches to Stimulate Pharmaceutical Innovations & Overcome Precious Metal Supply Issues

Opportunity Indicators:

World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Generic (Prescription) Drug Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Key Challenges Faced by Precious Metal Re-Claimers Dealing with Catalysts

Advanced Approaches to Overcome Availability Issues

Innovations & Advancements Drive Growth

Rise in Demand for Homogenous Catalysts to Boost Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

