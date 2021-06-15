Global Precipitated Silica Markets, 2010-2020 & 2021-2025 & Long-term Forecast to 2030
Jun 15, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silica Market Update - A Bi-Annual Report on Precipitated Silica" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Silica Market Update is a bi-annual report on current conditions and future prospects for the global precipitated silica industry. The May 2021 issue includes 12 tables detailing silica demand by region, market, and application, current pricing, nameplate capacity by company and country, and expansion projects.
The report provides annual precipitated silica sales by company, including a sales breakdown by region and major application. The report includes a separate Excel spreadsheet providing extensive supplemental data. The report is provided in PDF format, with a separate Excel spreadsheet.
Data Coverage:
- The report provides demand for all years 2010 to 2020, and forecasts for all years from 2021 through 2025 as well as 2030.
- Market segments include tires, non-tire rubber, dentifrice, nutrition/health (food, ag feed, pharma, and cosmetics), and industrial (paper, battery separators, paints/coatings, other applications).
- Applications are reinforcing fillers, abrasives, thickeners, anticaking agents, carriers, extending fillers, battery separators, matting/flatting agents, anti-blocking agents, and defoamers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary Figures
3. Regional Update
4. Markets Update
5. Pricing Update
6. Capacity Developments
7. Industry Developments
8. Sales & Capacity by Company
9. Sources & Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Evonik Industries
- Glassven Yangzhong Silicas
- Grace Silica
- Hengcheng Silicon
- Iqesil S.A.
- Madhu Silica
- Oriental
- PPG Industries
- PQ Corp.
- Quechen Silicon Chemical
- Silica Corp.
- Solvay S.A.
- Tata Chemicals
- Tosoh Corp.
- Wuxi
- Xinglong Chemical
- Zhejiang Hengdian Group
- Zhuzhou
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2d5mfa
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article