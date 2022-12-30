Global Precision Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Overview of Disease Epidemiology, Leading Product sales, Market Estimates and Forecasts, and Competitive Summary of Leading Providers

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Cancer Therapeutics, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has watched the cancer treatment market evolve over the past two decades and evaluated the impact new technologies are making on the market.

Precision Cancer Therapeutics, 2022 focuses on the expanding area of precision cancer therapies and includes current products available and discusses some of the most exciting developments in progress.

The report includes statistical information for cancers by type on a global level. Specifically, cancers where there are current products available or are in development and/or have significant incidence/mortality rates are profiled. The market segments provide an overview of disease epidemiology, leading product sales, market estimates and forecasts, and competitive summary of leading providers.

The report also includes a list of Phase 3 precision therapies in development. Throughout the report, several market indicators, trends and barriers are discussed.

Despite advances in cancer treatment, cancer continues to affect about 18.1 million people annually, generating a significant loss of life, financial burden and overall strain on the health industry. Worldwide between 35 and 40 million people are living with cancer and nearly 10 million people lose the battle annually.

The most common cancers affecting the world population include lung, breast, colon/rectum, stomach, liver, prostate, cervical, esophageal, and bladder. Cancer deaths occur in about 50% of people who develop cancer in developed countries; this is in contrast to 80% death rate in cancer patients in underdeveloped countries.

Precision treatments are less invasive and less damaging to the body, and they promise improved outcomes in many cases. The demand for more effective and tolerable cancer treatments has led to the development of novel therapeutic agents that specifically target malignant cells.

Today, advanced precision cancer therapies are available, and more are being developed each year. Although there are some older precision therapies on the market, the industry is now expanding the use of these treatments to better treat cancer victims. Precision treatments are less invasive and less damaging to the body, and they promise improved outcomes in many cases.

Additionally, smaller areas of precision therapies are covered including mTOR inhibitors, PI3K inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, apoptosis inhibitors, histone deacetylase inhibitors, CDK inhibitors, hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitors and several others.

This report covers precision cancer therapies that do at least one of the following:

Block or turn off chemical signals that tell the cancer cell to grow and divide

Change proteins within the cancer cells so the cells die

Stop making new blood vessels to feed the cancer cells

Trigger the immune system to kill the cancer cells

Carry toxins to the cancer cells to kill them, but not normal cells

This report Precision Cancer Therapeutics, 2022 specifically focuses on five leading segments of precision therapies:

Monoclonal antibodies

Kinase inhibitors

Angiogenesis inhibitors

Proteasome inhibitors

CAR-T therapies

Other precision therapies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Scope and Methodology

Market Overview and Analysis

Chapter 2: Introduction

Global Cancer Burden

Introduction to Cancer

Biochemistry of Cancer Cells

Causes of Cancer Growth May Shed Light on Treatment

Environmental Factors, DNA, RNA

Cellular Oncogenes

Tumor Suppressor Genes

Cancer Treatment Approaches

What is Precision Cancer Therapy?

Trends in Research and Development of Precision Cancer Therapeutics

Monoclonal Antibodies: The Leading Area of Cancer Precision Therapy

Chapter 3: Precision Cancer Therapies: Monoclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal Antibody Overview

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Avastin (bevacizumab)

Blincyto (blinatuomab)

Darzalex (daratumumab)

Erbitux (cetuximab)

Herceptin (trastuzumab)

Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)

Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc)

Opdivo (nivolumab)

Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-jfv)

Perjeta (pertuzumab)

Rituxan (rituximab)

Sarclisa (isatuximab)

Tivdak (tisolumab vedotin-tftv)

Tecentriq (atezolizumab)

Vectibix (panitumumab)

Xgeva (denosumab)

Yervoy (ipilimumab)

Late-Stage Monoclonal Antibodies Development

Market Breakdown of Monoclonal Antibodies

Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target

Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Type

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

Merck & Co.

Genentech/Roche

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Janssen Biotech/J&J

Amgen

AstraZeneca

EMD Serono

Chapter 4: Precision Cancer Therapies: Kinase Inhibitors

Kinase Inhibitor Overview

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Alecensa (alectinib)

Alunbrig (brigatinib)

Imbruvica (ibrutinib)

Inlyta (axitinib)

Sprycel (dasatinib)

Tasigna (nilotinib)

Tagrisso (osimertinib)

Gleevec (imatinib)

Mekinist+Tafinlar (trametinib + dabrafenib)

Sutent (sunitinib)

Jakafi/Jakavi (ruxolitinib)

Nexavar (sorafenib)

Tukysa (tucatinib)

Votrient (pazopanib)

Late-Stage Kinase Inhibitors Development

Market Breakdown of Kinase Inhibitors

Cancer Kinase Inhibitor Market by Target

Cancer Kinase Inhibitor Market by Type

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

Novartis

AstraZeneca

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Roche/Genentech

Chapter 5: Precision Cancer Therapies: Angiogenesis Inhibitors

Angiogenesis Inhibitor Overview

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Pomalyst/Imnovid (pomalidomide)

Revlimid (lenalidomide)

Thalomid (thalidomide)

Zaltrap (ziv-aflibercept)

Late-Stage Angiogenesis Inhibitor Phase 3 Development

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

Chapter 6: Precision Cancer Therapies: CAR-T Therapies

CAR-T Overview

Manufacturing Process for CAR-T

Leukapheresis

Activation

Transduction

Expansion

Regulatory Developments

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Abecma

Breyanzi

Carvykti

Kymriah

Tecartus

Yescarta

Late-Stage CAR-T Therapies Development

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

Chapter 7: Precision Cancer Therapies: Proteasome Inhibitors

Proteasome Inhibitor Overview

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Kyprolis (carfilzomib)

Ninlaro (ixazomib)

Velcade (bortezomib)

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

Takeda

Amgen

Chapter 8: Precision Cancer Therapies: Other Precision Therapies

Other Precision Therapies Overview

Market Outlook

Principal Products

mTOR Inhibitor Afinitor (everolimus)

mTOR Inhibitor Torisel (temsirolimus)

PI3K Inhibitor Zydelig

PARP Inhibitor Lynparza

PARP Inhibitor Zejula

Apoptosis Inducer Venclexta

CDK Inhibitors - Ibrance (palbociclib)

CDK Inhibitors - Kisqali (ribociclib)

Late-Stage Other Therapies Development

Regional Market Summary

Chapter 9: Market Summary

Market Influences

Global Demographics

Aging Population

Cancer: A Growing Economic Burden

Cost Containment

Reimbursement Landscape: A Deciding Factor for Success

The Biosimilar Movement

Regional Market Overview

United States and Canada

and EMEA

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Chapter 10: Market Participants

Top 15 Overview

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen

Astellas Pharma U.S., Inc

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Clovis Oncology, Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Eli Lilly & Company

EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck KgaA)

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Exelixis, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.)

Sanofi/Genzyme

Seagen Inc.

Takeda Oncology - Millennium Pharmaceuticals

