Global Precision Farming Software Market Outlook 2018-2027: Increasing Need for Real-Time Data Management Through Cloud Computing

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Farming Software - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Precision Farming Software market accounted for $687.68 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,595.01 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.



Rising use of agricultural software for maintaining farm efficiency and increasing need for real-time data management through cloud computing are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, high initial capital investment is restraining market growth.



Precision farming software is a device that enables ranchers to oversee, influence and track harvest yields and incomes. The ranchers can use such prescient diagnostic apparatuses to envision the normal harvest squanders, yield size and incomes. It empowers the clients to get information with respect to harvest conditions, soil the board, and yield pivot direction.



Based on Delivery Model, Cloud Based segment is having a huge demand across the world due to internet-based computing model that provide collective processing of resources and data to users on demand.



By Geography, North America is expected to grow in emerging countries due to increasing population, and increased importance on agricultural solutions that provide economic benefits as well as environmental protection are majorly propelling the growth of the market in this region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Delivery Model

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Local/Web Based

5.3 Cloud Based

5.3.1 Software as a service(SaaS)

5.3.2 Platform as a service(PaaS)



6 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Guidance System Technologies

6.3 Remote Sensing And Control Systems

6.4 Variable Rate Technology



7 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Service Provider

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Managed Services Providers

7.2.1 Data Services

7.2.2 Analytics Services

7.2.3 Farm Operation Services

7.2.4 Assisted Professional Services Providers

7.2.4.1 Climate Information Services

7.2.4.2 Supply Chain Management Services

7.2.4.3 Other Assisted Professional Services Providers

7.2.5 Connectivity Services Providers

7.3 System Integrators

7.4 Maintenance

7.5 Software Upgradation

7.6 Support Services Providers



8 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Hardware

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Monitors & Display Devices

8.3 Guidance and Steering

8.4 Global Positioning System/Global Navigation Satellite System Devices

8.5 Sensing Devices

8.5.1 Climate Sensor

8.5.2 Soil Sensor

8.5.3 Water Sensor

8.5.4 Other Sensing Devices

8.6 Other Hardwares



9 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Crop Scouting

9.3 Farm Labor Management

9.4 Field Mapping

9.5 Financial Management

9.6 Inventory Management

9.7 Weather Tracking and Forecasting

9.8 Yield Monitoring

9.8.1 Off-farm

9.8.2 On-farm

9.9 Other Applications

9.9.1 Irrigation Management

9.9.2 Livestock Management



10 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Agricultural Cooperatives

10.3 Farmland & Farms

10.4 Other End Users



11 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 AG Leader Technology

13.2 Agjunction, Inc.

13.3 Aururas S.R.L

13.4 Conservis Corporation

13.5 Deere & Company

13.6 Dickey-John Corporation

13.7 Farmers Edge Inc.

13.8 Granular, Inc.

13.9 Grownetics, Inc.

13.10 Iteris, Inc.

13.11 Key Innovators

13.12 Raven Industries Inc.

13.13 SST Development Group Inc.

13.14 The Climate Corporation

13.15 Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

13.16 Trimble Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpqjj9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

