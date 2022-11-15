Global Precision Livestock Farming Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027
Nov 15, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
Global Precision Livestock Farming Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Precision Livestock Farming estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $964.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Precision Livestock Farming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$964.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$829.3 Million by the year 2027.
Services Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$352.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$629 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Afimilk
Aleis Pty Ltd
Antelliq
BouMatic
Cainthus
Connecterra
Cowlar
Dairy Master
DeLaval
Fancom B.V.
Farm Control
Fullwood Paco Ltd.
GEA Farm Technology
HID Global
HokoFarm-Group
IceRobotics
Lely
MiRobot
Moocall
Trioliet B.V
VDL Agrotech
Waikato Milking System
