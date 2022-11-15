NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032635/?utm_source=PRN





Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Precision Livestock Farming Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Precision Livestock Farming estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $964.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR



The Precision Livestock Farming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$964.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$829.3 Million by the year 2027.







Services Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$352.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$629 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Afimilk

Aleis Pty Ltd

Antelliq

BouMatic

Cainthus

Connecterra

Cowlar

Dairy Master

DeLaval

Fancom B.V.

Farm Control

Fullwood Paco Ltd.

GEA Farm Technology

HID Global

HokoFarm-Group

IceRobotics

Lely

MiRobot

Moocall

Trioliet B.V

VDL Agrotech

Waikato Milking System







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032635/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Precision Livestock Farming - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Farm Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Farm Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Precision Livestock Farming Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Dairy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Milking Robotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Milking Robotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Livestock

Identification, Monitoring & Tracking by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Feeding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Precision Feeding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Poultry Monitoring & Robotics by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Poultry Monitoring &

Robotics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Precision Livestock Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Precision Livestock Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Precision Livestock Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Precision Livestock Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Precision Livestock Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Precision Livestock Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Precision Livestock Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock Farming

by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock Farming

by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock Farming

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 84: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 90: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other

Farm Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking

Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking,

Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring &

Robotics for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware,

Software and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Precision Livestock Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other

Farm Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking

Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking,

Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring &

Robotics for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Precision Livestock Farming by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware,

Software and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Precision Livestock Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 108: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Precision Livestock Farming Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 114: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other Farm

Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking, Precision

Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking, Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 118: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Offering - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 120: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry, Other

Farm Types, Dairy and Swine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Poultry, Other Farm Types, Dairy and Swine for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking

Robotics, Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking,

Precision Feeding and Poultry Monitoring & Robotics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032635/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker