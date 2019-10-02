Global Precision Livestock Farming Markets, 2027 - Increasing Implementation of IoT and AI in Dairy Ranches

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Livestock Farming - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Precision Livestock Farming market accounted for $2.76 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.



Increasing implementation of IoT and AI in dairy ranches, generous cost-sparing related to domesticated animals management and growing requirement for optimization of dairy herds are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of technological knowledge among dairy farmers may hinder market growth.



Precision Livestock Farming (PLF) is a method of managing livestock with the help of continuous real-time information that is obtained through the monitoring, control, and tracking of animals. This technology allows farmers to constantly monitor and carry on livestock operations such as feeding, health, and milking.



Based on the offering, the hardware segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the high acceptance of automation and control devices, such as the robotics component, sensors, and RFID tags. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing herd size, and increasing labour cost in the countries of this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Precision Livestock Farming market include



Antelliq

Afimilk Ltd.

Lely International N.V.

Delaval

Dairymaster

GEA Farm Technology

Boumatic, LLC

Fullwood Packo . Ltd

. Ltd Fancom B.V.

Waikato Milking Systems LP

Hokofarm Group

Allflex

VDL Agrotech

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Precision Livestock Farming Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Livestock Identification & Tracking

5.3 Precision Feeding Systems

5.4 Precision Milking Robots

5.4.1 Multistall Unit

5.4.2 Single-Stall Unit

5.4.3 Automated Milking Rotary

5.4.4 Stable and Farm management software (FMS)



6 Global Precision Livestock Farming Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 On-Cloud

6.2.2 On-Premise

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Service

6.3.2 System Integration & Deployment

6.3.3 Maintenance and Support

6.4 Hardware

6.4.1 RFID Tags & Readers

6.4.2 Robotics Component

6.4.3 Sensors

6.4.3.1 Accelerometer Sensor

6.4.3.2 Environmental Humidity Sensor

6.4.3.3 Motion Sensor

6.4.3.4 Temperature Sensor

6.4.3.5 Other Sensors

6.4.4 Global Positioning System (GPS)

6.4.5 Cameras

6.4.6 Other Hardwares



7 Global Precision Livestock Farming Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Feeding Management

7.3 Milk Harvesting

7.4 Livestock Behavior and Health Monitoring

7.5 Swine

7.6 Ruminant

7.7 Poultry

7.8 Other Applications



8 Global Precision Livestock Farming Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



