Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

Report Details
The global precision medicine market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 12.08% from 2018 to 2028. The diagnostic tool companies segment is dominating the global market and accounted for $15,974.4 million in 2017 due to the increasing demand for diagnostic and genetic tests.
Report Scope
• Global Precision Medicine Market forecasts from 2018-2028
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall market for the global precision medicine market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for the market segmented by technology:
• Companion Diagnostics
• Biomarker-based Test
• Targeted Therapeutics
• Pharmacogenomics
• Molecular Diagnostics
The forecast for each market segment is further broken down by ecosystem player and therapeutic application
For each segment, the report discusses key trends, developments and participants.
• This report breaks down the precision medicine market forecast to 2028 by ecosystem players:
• Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies
• Diagnostic Companies
• Healthcare IT/Big Data Companies
• Clinical Laboratories
The forecast for each market segment is further broken down by technology, therapeutic application and geography.
For each segment, the report discusses key trends, developments and participants.
• This report also breaks down the precision medicine market forecast to 2028 by therapeutic application:
• Cancer
• Cardiovascular Diseases
• Central Nervous System
• Infectious Diseases
The forecast for each market segment is further broken down by ecosystem player, technology and geography.
For each segment, the report discusses key trends, developments and participants.
• This study provides precision medicine market forecasts to 2028 for these regional markets:
• The Americas
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• RoW
The forecast for each regional market is further broken down by ecosystem player and therapeutic application
For each regional market, the report discusses key trends, developments and participants.
• This report profiles selected leading companies that are the main players in the global precision medicine market:
• Abbott Laboratories
• GE Healthcare
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
• Johnson & Johnson
• Pfizer
• Laboratories Corporation of America Holdings
• Danaher Corporation
• Our study discusses the drivers, restraints as well as the opportunities in the global precision medicine market.
• This study also analyzed the global precision medicine market with Porter's Five Forces Analysis as well as Value Chain Analysis
• This report discusses selected market developments in the precision medicine market: partnership, collaboration, join venture, acquisitions, product launch, product development, expansions, patents, approvals.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global precision medicine market. You find data, trends and predictions.
