Global Precision Medicine Market Review 2016-2019 and Forecast to 2026, Featuring Financials of Key Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Medicine Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Precision Medicine market is expected to reach $144.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2026.



Some of the factors such as increasing the acceptance rate of gene therapies in developed economies and growing advancements in cancer biology are fuelling market growth. However, high cost of the development and increasing price of genetic testing, is restraining the market growth.



Based on the technology, companion diagnostics segment has witnessed significant growth. Companion diagnostics help healthcare experts to assess the advantages and side-effects or risk of therapeutic products on a patient.



The key vendors mentioned are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Tepnel Pharma Services, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Qiagen, Pfizer, Novartis, Nanostring Technologies, Medtronic, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intomics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ferrer inCode, Eagle Genomics, and Biocrates Life Sciences.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment



5 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.3 Instruments

5.4 Consumables



6 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Targeted Therapeutics

6.3 Molecular Diagnostics

6.4 Gene Sequencing

6.5 Drug Discovery

6.6 Companion Diagnostics

6.7 Bioinformatics

6.8 Big Data Analytics

6.9 Pharmacogenomics (PGX)

6.10 Other Technologies



7 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Therapeutics

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Genetic Tests

7.3 Direct to Consumer Tests

7.4 Immunology

7.5 Gastroenterology

7.6 Neurology/Physiatry

7.7 Infectious Diseases

7.8 Central Nervous System (CNS)

7.9 Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

7.10 Cancer/Oncology

7.11 Skin Diseases

7.12 Respiratory Diseases

7.13 Renal Disease

7.14 Pulmonary Disease

7.15 Ophthalmology

7.16 Metabolic Disease

7.17 Hematology



8 Global Precision Medicine Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.3 Medical Devices

8.4 Hospitals

8.5 Home Care

8.6 Diagnostic Companies

8.7 Biotechnology Companies

8.8 Healthcare-IT/Big Data firms

8.9 Clinical Laboratories



9 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11.2 Tepnel Pharma Services

11.3 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

11.4 Qiagen N.V.

11.5 Pfizer Inc.

11.6 Novartis AG

11.7 Nanostring Technologies

11.8 Medtronic

11.9 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

11.10 Intomics

11.11 Hoffmann-La Roche

11.12 Ferrer inCode

11.13 Eagle Genomics Ltd.

11.14 Biocrates Life Sciences AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i41sk8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

