Global Precision Medicine Research Report 2018-2020 & 2025 - National eHealth Initiatives Advancing Market Growth and Development

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "National eHealth Initiatives Advancing Global Precision Medicine Market, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the key building blocks for the precision medicine ecosystem to provide strategic imperatives and growth opportunities for key participants.



The study captures both the global and regional flavors for PM market opportunity realization such as: market projections, drivers and restraints, country readiness index, and major government and commercial initiatives. The study also provides live case studies and innovative business models for leading companies in the PM space.



Precision medicine is transitioning toward wider acceptance, due to mounting payer pressures and regulatory changes that are shifting pharma businesses from prescriptive to more predictive and personalized models. Emergence of value-based reimbursement models and healthcare consumerism trends are helping move the treatment model from one-size-fits-all' to a stratified and outcome-based targeted therapeutics concept called precision medicine' (PM).



Companion diagnostics (CDx) and targeted therapeutics (TRx) are going beyond oncology and spreading more toward therapeutic areas such as infectious diseases, central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular diseases. Despite a relatively high success rate for PM R&D assets commercialization in recent years, considerable challenges exist around proving clinical utility and a regulatory and reimbursement framework, which is rigid, decentralized, and non-uniform.



Advances in omics technologies help in identifying molecular targets with the help of molecular insights generated by datasets about the disease pathogenesis. PM informatics is the key component of the PM ecosystem. PM-cognitive analytic platforms capable of leveraging genomic, clinical, financial, and lifestyle data, while delivering actionable clinical insights at the point of care, are gaining market traction. Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the key enablers for utilizing the full potential of PM for building predictive models based on multi-omics data, given a big hurdle in the adoption of PM is lack of technology infrastructure.



Genomic sequencing has huge potential to support the COVID-19 outbreak exploration, especially in comprehending the re-emergence of potential COVID-19 outbreaks.



In terms of geographic outlook, although the specific focus on PM research started in the United States and the EU, countries such as Canada, China, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan have made significant advances in recent years in this area by way of significant investments to develop in-country research and scientific expertise to improve access. Considering the infrastructure requirements for utilizing omics in clinical practice, China and Japan are beating other leading countries in terms of both research initiatives and regulations and infrastructure development.



Key Issues Addressed

What does the PM ecosystem look like? Who are the key stakeholders and what are their roles?

What are the gaps in the PM ecosystem and how these can be filled by market partners?

How big is the PM market? What are the growth opportunities by major therapeutic areas, market segments, and technologies by 2025?

What are the major market drivers and restraints for the PM market?

Which are the countries that demonstrate the highest growth opportunities for PM? How are the regulatory and reimbursement landscape evolving across these countries?

What are the most promising business models emerging in the healthcare space to enable PM practice?

What are the winning and losing strategies that can be gleaned from existing market case studies and companies to watch?

How are companies monetizing these emerging models, services, and solutions?

What are the human and material resources required, and what is the most efficient way to procure these?

What are the market projections for specific services and solutions?

Key Topics:



Executive Summary

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

6 Big Themes for Precision Medicine

Precision Medicine - Regional Market Overview

Precision Medicine Vendor Landscape by Major Market Clusters

Precision Medicine Readiness of Major Countries

Key Insights

Precision Medicine in the Wake of COVID-19



Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation

Research Scope

Personalized Vs Precision Medicine

Precision Medicine Categories

Patient Stratification - Data Volume, Sources, and Adoption

Precision Medicine - Key Segments and Data Sources



Current and Future State of Precision Medicine

Global Precision Medicine Market - Macro to Micro Visioning

Changing Modalities of Innovative Drugs

Precision Medicine in the Late-stage Clinical Trials Pipeline

Major Pharmacogenomics Biomarkers

Precision Medicine Vendor Landscape



Precision Medicine Market Projections (2019–2025)

Scenario Contingent Projections for Core Precision Medicine Segment

Forecast Assumptions for Core Precision Medicine Segment - Optimistic Scenario

Forecast Assumptions for Core Precision Medicine Segment - Pessimistic Scenario

Core Precision Medicine Segment - Revenue Forecast Scenario Analysis

Core Precision Medicine Segment - Revenue Forecast by Subsegments

Forecast Assumptions - Core Precision Medicine Key Subsegments



Precision Medicine Cluster Benchmarking by Major Countries

Select Countries’ Readiness for Precision Medicine

Factors Consideration for Precision Medicine Country Readiness Index

Country Readiness for Precision Medicine - US

Country Readiness for Precision Medicine - EU and UK

Country Readiness for Precision Medicine - APAC



Growth Opportunities in Precision Medicine

Major Growth Opportunities



Opportunity Analysis - CDx and Biomarker-based Targeted Therapeutics (TRx)

Growth Opportunity 1 - CDx and Biomarkers-based TRx

Precision Medicine Clinical Trials Trends in Major Regions

Top Areas of Companion Biomarker Research

New Clinical Trial Designs in the Era of Precision Medicine

Select Countries’ TRx and CDx Readiness Index



Opportunity Analysis - Genomics Technologies for Precision Diagnostics

Growth Opportunity 2 - Genomics Technologies for Precision Diagnostics

Precision Medicine Patient Stratification by Omics/Diagnostic Factors

Level of Adoption of Select Novel Technologies and Approaches

Genomics Technologies for Precision Diagnostics

Select NGS Vendor Landscape

Select Countries’ Omics Research Readiness Index



Opportunity Analysis - Precision Medicine Informatics

Growth Opportunity 3 - Precision Medicine Informatics Solutions

Precision Medicine Informatics Market Landscape

Precision Medicine Informatics Market Size

C2A: Xifin - Precision Medicine Informatics for MDx

Select Countries’ eHealth Readiness Index



Key Conclusions



Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkhej5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

