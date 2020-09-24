Global Precision Medicine Research Report 2018-2020 & 2025 - National eHealth Initiatives Advancing Market Growth and Development
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "National eHealth Initiatives Advancing Global Precision Medicine Market, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the key building blocks for the precision medicine ecosystem to provide strategic imperatives and growth opportunities for key participants.
The study captures both the global and regional flavors for PM market opportunity realization such as: market projections, drivers and restraints, country readiness index, and major government and commercial initiatives. The study also provides live case studies and innovative business models for leading companies in the PM space.
Precision medicine is transitioning toward wider acceptance, due to mounting payer pressures and regulatory changes that are shifting pharma businesses from prescriptive to more predictive and personalized models. Emergence of value-based reimbursement models and healthcare consumerism trends are helping move the treatment model from one-size-fits-all' to a stratified and outcome-based targeted therapeutics concept called precision medicine' (PM).
Companion diagnostics (CDx) and targeted therapeutics (TRx) are going beyond oncology and spreading more toward therapeutic areas such as infectious diseases, central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular diseases. Despite a relatively high success rate for PM R&D assets commercialization in recent years, considerable challenges exist around proving clinical utility and a regulatory and reimbursement framework, which is rigid, decentralized, and non-uniform.
Advances in omics technologies help in identifying molecular targets with the help of molecular insights generated by datasets about the disease pathogenesis. PM informatics is the key component of the PM ecosystem. PM-cognitive analytic platforms capable of leveraging genomic, clinical, financial, and lifestyle data, while delivering actionable clinical insights at the point of care, are gaining market traction. Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the key enablers for utilizing the full potential of PM for building predictive models based on multi-omics data, given a big hurdle in the adoption of PM is lack of technology infrastructure.
Genomic sequencing has huge potential to support the COVID-19 outbreak exploration, especially in comprehending the re-emergence of potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
In terms of geographic outlook, although the specific focus on PM research started in the United States and the EU, countries such as Canada, China, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan have made significant advances in recent years in this area by way of significant investments to develop in-country research and scientific expertise to improve access. Considering the infrastructure requirements for utilizing omics in clinical practice, China and Japan are beating other leading countries in terms of both research initiatives and regulations and infrastructure development.
Key Issues Addressed
- What does the PM ecosystem look like? Who are the key stakeholders and what are their roles?
- What are the gaps in the PM ecosystem and how these can be filled by market partners?
- How big is the PM market? What are the growth opportunities by major therapeutic areas, market segments, and technologies by 2025?
- What are the major market drivers and restraints for the PM market?
- Which are the countries that demonstrate the highest growth opportunities for PM? How are the regulatory and reimbursement landscape evolving across these countries?
- What are the most promising business models emerging in the healthcare space to enable PM practice?
- What are the winning and losing strategies that can be gleaned from existing market case studies and companies to watch?
- How are companies monetizing these emerging models, services, and solutions?
- What are the human and material resources required, and what is the most efficient way to procure these?
- What are the market projections for specific services and solutions?
Key Topics:
Executive Summary
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
6 Big Themes for Precision Medicine
Precision Medicine - Regional Market Overview
Precision Medicine Vendor Landscape by Major Market Clusters
Precision Medicine Readiness of Major Countries
Key Insights
Precision Medicine in the Wake of COVID-19
Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation
Research Scope
Personalized Vs Precision Medicine
Precision Medicine Categories
Patient Stratification - Data Volume, Sources, and Adoption
Precision Medicine - Key Segments and Data Sources
Current and Future State of Precision Medicine
Global Precision Medicine Market - Macro to Micro Visioning
Changing Modalities of Innovative Drugs
Precision Medicine in the Late-stage Clinical Trials Pipeline
Major Pharmacogenomics Biomarkers
Precision Medicine Vendor Landscape
Precision Medicine Market Projections (2019–2025)
Scenario Contingent Projections for Core Precision Medicine Segment
Forecast Assumptions for Core Precision Medicine Segment - Optimistic Scenario
Forecast Assumptions for Core Precision Medicine Segment - Pessimistic Scenario
Core Precision Medicine Segment - Revenue Forecast Scenario Analysis
Core Precision Medicine Segment - Revenue Forecast by Subsegments
Forecast Assumptions - Core Precision Medicine Key Subsegments
Precision Medicine Cluster Benchmarking by Major Countries
Select Countries’ Readiness for Precision Medicine
Factors Consideration for Precision Medicine Country Readiness Index
Country Readiness for Precision Medicine - US
Country Readiness for Precision Medicine - EU and UK
Country Readiness for Precision Medicine - APAC
Growth Opportunities in Precision Medicine
Major Growth Opportunities
Opportunity Analysis - CDx and Biomarker-based Targeted Therapeutics (TRx)
Growth Opportunity 1 - CDx and Biomarkers-based TRx
Precision Medicine Clinical Trials Trends in Major Regions
Top Areas of Companion Biomarker Research
New Clinical Trial Designs in the Era of Precision Medicine
Select Countries’ TRx and CDx Readiness Index
Opportunity Analysis - Genomics Technologies for Precision Diagnostics
Growth Opportunity 2 - Genomics Technologies for Precision Diagnostics
Precision Medicine Patient Stratification by Omics/Diagnostic Factors
Level of Adoption of Select Novel Technologies and Approaches
Genomics Technologies for Precision Diagnostics
Select NGS Vendor Landscape
Select Countries’ Omics Research Readiness Index
Opportunity Analysis - Precision Medicine Informatics
Growth Opportunity 3 - Precision Medicine Informatics Solutions
Precision Medicine Informatics Market Landscape
Precision Medicine Informatics Market Size
C2A: Xifin - Precision Medicine Informatics for MDx
Select Countries’ eHealth Readiness Index
Key Conclusions
Appendix
