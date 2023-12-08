Global Precision Oncology Market Trends and Growth Opportunities Report 2023: Public-private Partnerships Will Propel Access and Adoption of Precision Oncology Enhancing Integrated Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Oncology Market Trends and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights current technological trends and emphasizes the interdisciplinary efforts underway to ensure that a greater number of cancer patients can benefit from precision oncology soon. The study also highlights some of the key market drivers and restraints, partnerships, and present and future market trends that affect the growth of the market. Industry use cases will provide brief insights into some of the game-changing participants who are working toward developing disruptive technologies and drugs for precision oncology.

The procedure for accurately identifying a biomarker correlation based on a patient's genetic makeup is complex and relies on the expertise and knowledge of an oncologist, decision-support scientist, or other healthcare professional involved in the matching process. Precision oncology aims to provide oncologists with diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment tools to tailor the treatment according to patients' genetic makeup.



Acquiring, storing, and processing high-quality biomaterials and collecting organized clinical information with longitudinal data sets is a challenge. Consent and securely sharing sensitive data with analytical platforms within and outside healthcare organizations are practical problems when dealing with patient data. Emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics, and big data-based multi-omics tools are enabling and improving the precision and development of targeted treatments.



Extensive tumor profiling is required for the identification of accurate genetic biomarkers and actionable targets. Accurate diagnosis is crucial for implementing personalized treatment for patients. It is crucial to identify specific biomarkers that can predict both the response to treatment and the occurrence of adverse effects in patients, to determine the subpopulation that would benefit from a particular therapy. This helps to account for genetic predisposition.



Precision oncology has changed clinical trial design, resulting in precision diagnostics-based studies such as umbrella trials and basket trials. These studies treat patients based on their oncogenic driver aberration, not their cancer kind. The most recent type is N-of-1 studies, often called patient-centered trials, which assess patient-specific therapy combinations.



Precision oncology uses careful monitoring to assess tumor response to therapy and change therapeutic actions if drug resistance is anticipated. Post-treatment molecular testing may detect resistance mutations. Noninvasive disease burden monitoring using plasma circulating tumor cell cDNA analysis is a breakthrough.



The study will provide emerging growth opportunities for the market based on clinical need, use cases, business models, preventive care, market access strategies, and technology trends.

Growth Opportunity Universe

AI for Treatment Planning and Selection

The Increasing Adoption of Theranostics

Integrated Cancer Data Platforms

The PPP Model Will Scale Precision Oncology in APAC

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Precision Oncology Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

The Global Cancer Burden

Precision Oncology Pathway

Overview of Precision Oncology - From the Patient to the Development of Targeted Therapeutics

Factors Impacting the Advancement of Precision Oncology

Key Trends and Strategies Driving Precision Oncology's Implementation

Precision Oncology Business Model - PPPs

Precision Oncology Business Model - Strategies by Different Players

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Precision Oncology Vendor Ecosystem

Precision Oncology R&D

Challenges - R&D

Overview - Targeted Drug Development Process

Precision Oncology Trials

Next-generation Precision Oncology Trials

Potential Advantages of Incorporating Genomic Screening in Clinical Trials

Future Strategies for Precision Oncology R&D

Country-level Initiatives to Drive Precision Oncology R&D

PPP-driven Initiative To Promote Precision Oncology - Omico

A Government-backed Initiative To Promote Precision Oncology Trials - Canadian Precision Oncology Trial Finder

Academic-backed Initiative To Promote Precision Oncology Trials - MatchMiner

Precision Oncology Screening, Diagnosis, Prognosis and Treatment Selection

Challenges - Precision Diagnostics, Prognosis, and Treatment Selection

Overview - Precision Cancer Screening, Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Treatment Selection

Future Strategies for Precision Diagnostics, Prognosis, and Treatment Selection

Precision Oncology Monitor and Survivorship Care

Challenges - Monitor and Survivorship Care

Overview - Key Factors Impacting Cancer Survivorship Care

Long-term Care Management for Cancer Survivors

Future Strategies for Cancer Care

Evolving Role of Omics and Informatics in Advancing Precision Oncology

Challenges - Omics and Informatics

Advantages of Omics and Informatics

The Omics Pipeline - The Information Flow from Multiomics Platforms

The Application of Multi-omics Analysis in Precision Oncology

The Application of Informatics in Precision Oncology

The Application of AI in Precision Oncology

Innovative Companies Propelling Precision Oncology

Roche Group, Switzerland Industry Use Case and Analyst Perspective

Caris Life Sciences, United States Industry Use Case and Analyst Perspective

Acrivon Therapeutics, United States

Massive Bio, United States Industry Use Case and Analyst Perspective

BostonGene, the United States Industry Use Case and Analyst Perspective

Outcomes4Me, United States Industry Use Case and Analyst Perspective



