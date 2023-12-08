Global Precision Oncology Market Trends and Growth Opportunities Report 2023: Public-private Partnerships Will Propel Access and Adoption of Precision Oncology Enhancing Integrated Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Oncology Market Trends and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights current technological trends and emphasizes the interdisciplinary efforts underway to ensure that a greater number of cancer patients can benefit from precision oncology soon. The study also highlights some of the key market drivers and restraints, partnerships, and present and future market trends that affect the growth of the market. Industry use cases will provide brief insights into some of the game-changing participants who are working toward developing disruptive technologies and drugs for precision oncology. 

The procedure for accurately identifying a biomarker correlation based on a patient's genetic makeup is complex and relies on the expertise and knowledge of an oncologist, decision-support scientist, or other healthcare professional involved in the matching process. Precision oncology aims to provide oncologists with diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment tools to tailor the treatment according to patients' genetic makeup.

Acquiring, storing, and processing high-quality biomaterials and collecting organized clinical information with longitudinal data sets is a challenge. Consent and securely sharing sensitive data with analytical platforms within and outside healthcare organizations are practical problems when dealing with patient data. Emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics, and big data-based multi-omics tools are enabling and improving the precision and development of targeted treatments.

Extensive tumor profiling is required for the identification of accurate genetic biomarkers and actionable targets. Accurate diagnosis is crucial for implementing personalized treatment for patients. It is crucial to identify specific biomarkers that can predict both the response to treatment and the occurrence of adverse effects in patients, to determine the subpopulation that would benefit from a particular therapy. This helps to account for genetic predisposition.

Precision oncology has changed clinical trial design, resulting in precision diagnostics-based studies such as umbrella trials and basket trials. These studies treat patients based on their oncogenic driver aberration, not their cancer kind. The most recent type is N-of-1 studies, often called patient-centered trials, which assess patient-specific therapy combinations.

Precision oncology uses careful monitoring to assess tumor response to therapy and change therapeutic actions if drug resistance is anticipated. Post-treatment molecular testing may detect resistance mutations. Noninvasive disease burden monitoring using plasma circulating tumor cell cDNA analysis is a breakthrough.

The study will provide emerging growth opportunities for the market based on clinical need, use cases, business models, preventive care, market access strategies, and technology trends.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • AI for Treatment Planning and Selection
  • The Increasing Adoption of Theranostics
  • Integrated Cancer Data Platforms
  • The PPP Model Will Scale Precision Oncology in APAC

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Precision Oncology Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • The Global Cancer Burden
  • Precision Oncology Pathway
  • Overview of Precision Oncology - From the Patient to the Development of Targeted Therapeutics
  • Factors Impacting the Advancement of Precision Oncology
  • Key Trends and Strategies Driving Precision Oncology's Implementation
  • Precision Oncology Business Model - PPPs
  • Precision Oncology Business Model - Strategies by Different Players
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Precision Oncology Vendor Ecosystem

Precision Oncology R&D

  • Challenges - R&D
  • Overview - Targeted Drug Development Process
  • Precision Oncology Trials
  • Next-generation Precision Oncology Trials
  • Potential Advantages of Incorporating Genomic Screening in Clinical Trials
  • Future Strategies for Precision Oncology R&D

Country-level Initiatives to Drive Precision Oncology R&D

  • PPP-driven Initiative To Promote Precision Oncology - Omico
  • A Government-backed Initiative To Promote Precision Oncology Trials - Canadian Precision Oncology Trial Finder
  • Academic-backed Initiative To Promote Precision Oncology Trials - MatchMiner

Precision Oncology Screening, Diagnosis, Prognosis and Treatment Selection

  • Challenges - Precision Diagnostics, Prognosis, and Treatment Selection
  • Overview - Precision Cancer Screening, Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Treatment Selection
  • Future Strategies for Precision Diagnostics, Prognosis, and Treatment Selection

Precision Oncology Monitor and Survivorship Care

  • Challenges - Monitor and Survivorship Care
  • Overview - Key Factors Impacting Cancer Survivorship Care
  • Long-term Care Management for Cancer Survivors
  • Future Strategies for Cancer Care

Evolving Role of Omics and Informatics in Advancing Precision Oncology

  • Challenges - Omics and Informatics
  • Advantages of Omics and Informatics
  • The Omics Pipeline - The Information Flow from Multiomics Platforms
  • The Application of Multi-omics Analysis in Precision Oncology
  • The Application of Informatics in Precision Oncology
  • The Application of AI in Precision Oncology

Innovative Companies Propelling Precision Oncology

  • Roche Group, Switzerland
    • Industry Use Case and Analyst Perspective
  • Caris Life Sciences, United States
    • Industry Use Case and Analyst Perspective
  • Acrivon Therapeutics, United States
  • Massive Bio, United States
    • Industry Use Case and Analyst Perspective
  • BostonGene, the United States
    • Industry Use Case and Analyst Perspective
  • Outcomes4Me, United States
    • Industry Use Case and Analyst Perspective

