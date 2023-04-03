Global Precision Optics Market Research Report 2023: Rising Sales of Consumer Electronics and Biomedical Devices leading to Increasing Demand - Forecasts to 2031

Apr 03, 2023, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Optics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global precision optics market is estimated to reach $60,033.6 million in 2031 from $23,243.5 Million in 2022. This study highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2022-2031.
The rise in demand for precision optical components for consumer electronics and biomedical devices is among the major driving factors for the precision optics market and has created a significant demand for precision optical components such as lenses, mirrors, windows, and filters.
According to the Consumer Electronics Association, across various consumer electronics sales categories, computers sale went up by 34%, television sets sale was up by 12%, and smartphones sale were up by 1% from 2019 to 2021 globally, likely due to COVID-19 restrictions and more time spent at home for working and learning.
For instance, the next largest consumer electronics sales category is tablet computers which recorded nearly $60 billion in sales in 2020. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the adoption of smart medical devices is increasing rapidly, and in the year 2021, it reached to approximately two million different kinds of medical devices categorized into more than 7000 generic device groups.
Therefore, the rising sales of consumer electronics and biomedical devices are leading to the rising need for precision optical components for continuous operation with high precision.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The precision optics market has been in its growth stage, and much has been attributed to the technological advancements in this field. The ecosystem of the precision optics market comprises raw material suppliers, including glass, polymers, and other suppliers, precision optics producers, photonic manufacturers, and end users. The market is still developing, with China at the forefront, followed by other regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of-the-World, and the U.K.
Industrial Impacts
Precision optics are used in a wide range of optical components used in autonomous vehicles, such as radars, lasers, sensors, cameras, and others. The use of autonomous vehicles in industries offers advantages such as saving on labor costs and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 60% through the use of optimized driving. With the increased adoption of autonomous vehicles, the demand for precision optics is anticipated to rise in the upcoming future.
Moreover, the recent focus of the medical industry is on the development of smart disease detection equipment and smart medical wearables by utilizing precision optical components such as lenses, windows, and filters, among others.
How can this report add value to an organization?
The study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the precision optics market based on end users, including consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, semiconductor, automotive, biomedical, industrial, and others. The increasing adoption of precision optics in advanced manufacturing technology is fuelling the growth of the market.
The precision optics market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favoured strategy for the companies has been business acquisition to strengthen their position in the precision optics market.
Key players in the precision optics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve precision optics manufacturers and the overall ecosystem.
Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the precision optics market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
Analyst Perspective
Ordinary optics differ from precision optics in terms of manufacturing accuracy (external dimensions, flatness, sphericity, cylindricity, i.e., geometric parameters, and also by the presence of special coatings). The precision optics market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of many small and medium-scale enterprises in the market. The manufacturing base is concentrated in regions such as North America, Europe, China, and Asia-Pacific.
Market Segmentation
Based on end users, the precision optics market is estimated to be led by the consumer electronics segment during the forecast period, 2022-2031.
Based on components, the precision optics market is estimated to be led by the transmissive segment during the forecast period, 2022-2031.
In the global precision optics market, China and North America are anticipated to gain traction in terms of precision optics production, owing to the continuous growth in consumer electronics and biomedical equipment and the presence of the world's largest manufacturers in those regions.
Key Companies Operating in the Market
Key players in the precision optics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve precision optics manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the precision optics market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.
Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
Industry Outlook
Trends: Current and Future
- Increasing Investments in Microelectronics and Semiconductor Industry
- Growing Adoption of Self Driving Vehicles
- Supply Chain Analysis
Business Opportunities
- Growing investments in Defence and Security Industry
- Increasing Global Interest in the Space Industry
Business Drivers
- Growing Demand in Life and Health Sciences Instruments
- Increasing Adoption of Precision Optics in Advanced Manufacturing
- Rising Uses of Precision Optics due to High Demand for Consumer Electronics
Business Challenges
- Complex Design and Manufacturing Process of Precision Optics
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
Business Strategies
- Product Developments
- Market Developments
Ecosystem of Precision Optics Market
- Consortiums and Associations
- Regulatory/Certification Bodies
- Government Programs
- Programs by Research Institutions and Universities
Impact of COVID-19 on the Precision Optics Market
- Impact of Semiconductor War on the Precision Optics Market
- Dependence on China and the U.S. in Taiwan
- U.S. Initiatives to Control Exports
- Critical Challenges Associated with the Policy
Corporate Strategies
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships and Joint Ventures
Start-Up Landscape
- Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem
Some of the prominent manufacturers of precision optics are:
Filters
- Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
- Materion Corporation
- Edmund Optics Inc.
- Newport Corporation
- Shanghai Optics
- Sierra Precision Optics
- Solaris Optics
Prisms
- Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
- Edmund Optics Inc.
- Newport Corporation
- PFG Optics
- Shanghai Optics
- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc.
- Sierra Precision Optics
- Precision Optical
- Solaris Optics
Lenses
- ZEISS International
- Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
- Corning Incorporated
- Newport Corporation
- Rochester Precision Optics, LLC
- PFG Optics
- Shanghai Optics
- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc.
- Sierra Precision Optics
- Panasonic Holdings Corporation
- Nikon Corporation
- Solaris Optics
- Momentum Optics
- WayRay AG
Windows
- Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
- Edmund Optics Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Newport Corporation
- PFG Optics
- Shanghai Optics
- Sierra Precision Optics
- Solaris Optics
Polarizers
- Edmund Optics Inc.
- PFG Optics
- Newport Corporation
- Solaris Optics
Beamsplitters
- Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
- Edmund Optics Inc.
- Newport Corporation
- PFG Optics
- Shanghai Optics
- Sierra Precision Optics
- Solaris Optics
Mirrors
- Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
- Edmund Optics Inc.
- Newport Corporation
- PFG Optics
- Shanghai Optics
- Sierra Precision Optics
- Solaris Optics
Retroreflectors
- Opto Precision Pte. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jtjni
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article