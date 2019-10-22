Global Precision Products Appoints Mark Higgins as President and Chief Executive Officer

RUSH, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Precision Products, LLC, an AS9100D certified contract manufacturer of tight tolerance, high precision machined components announces that Mark Higgins has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Higgins takes over the responsibilities from Mark LaBell, who will remain as the company's Vice President of Sales and Innovation.

Mr. LaBell stated, "I am pleased to introduce Mark Higgins as the new President and CEO at Global Precision Products. Mark Higgins is a proven leader who will assist the company in continuing to move the business forward while maintaining our reputation for supplying the highest quality machined components to our customers. Mr. Higgins has the industry experience, the passion for our business, and the leadership ability to get us there. We are looking forward to growing this business together with him as our next President and CEO."

Mr. Higgins stated, "I look forward to working with Mark LaBell and the team at Global Precision Products. Mark LaBell and the LaBell family have built an outstanding business that prides itself on putting its customers first. Global Precision Products is an innovative company with top notch people, state of the art equipment and a focus on continuous improvement. I want to thank Mark LaBell for his leadership and tireless dedication to Global Precision Products."

Before joining Global Precision Products, LLC, Mr. Higgins recently held positions as President at Omega Tool Measuring Machines and Executive Vice President of Parlec Inc. He has a BS in Industrial Technology from SUNY College at Buffalo and an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Global Precision Products, LLC

Global Precision Products, LLC, founded in 1997, manufactures critical high-quality precision-machined components and assemblies for customers in the Aerospace, Defense, Test & Measurement, Medical, Optical & Imaging and Commercial/Industrial markets. It utilizes the most sophisticated automated machining systems and quality control protocols to produce precise, high-quality products that meet the most demanding tolerances.

Headquartered outside Rochester in Rush, NY, the company is AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified and ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) Registered. For more information please contact Global Precision Products at 585-334-4640, ext. 234, or visit www.globalppi.com .

