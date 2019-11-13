Global Precision Viticulture Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Viticulture market worldwide is projected to grow by US$812 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8.4%. Guidance Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$863.7 Million by the year 2025, Guidance Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Guidance Systems will reach a market size of US$39 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$231 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ateknea Solutions; Groupe ICV; John Deere; QuantisLabs ltd. ; Teejet Technologies; TerraNIS; Topcon Corporation; Trimble, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Primer

Adoption of New Technologies and Increasing Demand for High

Quality Grapes Drive the Precision Viticulture Market

Guidance Systems: Key Technology Segment of the Precision

Viticulture Market

Asia Pacific: The Largest Precision Viticulture Market Worldwide

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Precision Viticulture - An Introduction

Enabling Technologies for Vineyard Variation

Approaches to Managing Variability

Benefits of Precision Viticulture

Economic Benefits

Tools to Optimize Vineyard Performance

Terroir Management

Canopy Management

Crop Load Monitoring

Berry Quality Management

Harvest Management

Disease Management

Water Management

Environmental Monitoring

Wireless Sensor Networks

Soil Mapping

Weed Control

Yield Monitoring

Managing Vineyard Operations: Software Applications

Global Competitor Market Shares

Precision Viticulture Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cutting Edge Technologies Help Improve Quality and Quantity of

Grapes and Wines

Digital Vineyards: The Concept of Self Thinking Farms

Precision Viticulture Technologies Assisting Variability

Management in Vineyards

SmartVineyards Hardware and Software for Accurate Measurements

and Predictions

Using Artificial Intelligence and Drones to Improve Quality and

Yield

Sensor Driven Viticulture Tools Measure and Monitor Vines

Object Based Image Analysis Based on Digital Surface Model for

3D Grapevine Characterization

Multiple Benefits from Remote Sensing Drone Technology

Precision Viticulture: Implementation Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Precision Viticulture Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Precision Viticulture Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Precision Viticulture Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Guidance Systems (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Guidance Systems (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Guidance Systems (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Remote Sensing (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Remote Sensing (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Remote Sensing (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Variable Rate Technology (VRT) (Technology)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 11: Variable Rate Technology (VRT) (Technology) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Variable Rate Technology (VRT) (Technology) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Hardware (Product & Services) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Hardware (Product & Services) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Hardware (Product & Services) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Software (Product & Services) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Software (Product & Services) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Software (Product & Services) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Services (Product & Services) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Services (Product & Services) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Services (Product & Services) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Precision Viticulture Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 22: Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 23: United States Precision Viticulture Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Precision Viticulture Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Precision Viticulture Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Precision Viticulture Market in the United States by

Product & Services: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Precision Viticulture Market Share

Breakdown by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Precision Viticulture Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 29: Precision Viticulture Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review

by Product & Services in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 33: Precision Viticulture Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Services for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Precision

Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 35: Precision Viticulture Market in Japan in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Precision Viticulture Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Precision Viticulture: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Precision Viticulture Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Precision Viticulture Market Share Analysis

by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: Chinese Precision Viticulture Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 42: Precision Viticulture Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Precision Viticulture Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Precision Viticulture Market by Product &

Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Precision Viticulture Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Precision Viticulture Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Precision Viticulture Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Precision Viticulture Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Precision Viticulture Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: Precision Viticulture Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: European Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018-2025

Table 53: Precision Viticulture Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product & Services: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: French Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Precision Viticulture Market in France by Product &

Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Precision Viticulture Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Precision Viticulture Market Share Analysis by

Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: German Precision Viticulture Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Precision Viticulture Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: German Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Precision Viticulture Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Precision Viticulture Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: Precision Viticulture Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Precision Viticulture Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Precision Viticulture Market by Product &

Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 74: Precision Viticulture Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Precision Viticulture Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Precision Viticulture:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product & Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Precision Viticulture Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Precision Viticulture Market Share

Analysis by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Precision Viticulture Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: Precision Viticulture Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Spanish Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review

by Product & Services in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 84: Precision Viticulture Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Services for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand in

Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Russian Precision Viticulture Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Precision Viticulture Market in Russia by Product &

Services: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Precision Viticulture Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 93: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Precision Viticulture Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018-2025

Table 95: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product & Services: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Precision Viticulture Market Share

Breakdown by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Precision Viticulture Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Precision Viticulture Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product & Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market Share

Analysis by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australian Precision Viticulture Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 107: Precision Viticulture Market in Australia: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Precision Viticulture Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Precision Viticulture Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Precision Viticulture Market Share

Breakdown by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Precision Viticulture Market Analysis in India in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: Precision Viticulture Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Indian Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review

by Product & Services in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Precision Viticulture Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Services for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Precision Viticulture Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 120: Precision Viticulture Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Precision Viticulture Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 123: Precision Viticulture Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 125: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Precision

Viticulture: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product & Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product & Services for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market

Share Analysis by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Precision Viticulture Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 131: Precision Viticulture Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Precision Viticulture Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 134: Latin American Precision Viticulture Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 135: Precision Viticulture Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Precision Viticulture Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Precision Viticulture Market by

Product & Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Precision Viticulture Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 140: Argentinean Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 141: Precision Viticulture Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 142: Argentinean Precision Viticulture Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018-2025

Table 143: Precision Viticulture Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product & Services: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Precision Viticulture Market Share

Breakdown by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Brazilian Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Precision Viticulture Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Precision Viticulture Market in Brazil by Product &

Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Precision Viticulture Market Share

Analysis by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Mexican Precision Viticulture Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 152: Precision Viticulture Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Precision Viticulture Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Precision Viticulture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand in Rest

of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 158: Rest of Latin America Precision Viticulture Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Precision Viticulture Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Precision Viticulture Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product &

Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product & Services: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Precision Viticulture Market

Share Breakdown by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Precision Viticulture Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 167: Precision Viticulture Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services:

2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Historic

Market by Product & Services in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: Precision Viticulture Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Services for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Precision

Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Precision Viticulture Market in Iran in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Precision Viticulture Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Market for Precision Viticulture: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Precision Viticulture Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Precision Viticulture Market Share Analysis

by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Precision Viticulture Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 179: Israeli Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 180: Precision Viticulture Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Israeli Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018-2025

Table 182: Precision Viticulture Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product & Services: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 185: Saudi Arabian Precision Viticulture Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Precision Viticulture Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Precision Viticulture Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Precision Viticulture Market by

Product & Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Precision Viticulture Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Precision Viticulture Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 192: Precision Viticulture Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Precision Viticulture Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product & Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Precision Viticulture Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services:

2009-2017

Table 195: Precision Viticulture Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Rest of Middle East Precision Viticulture Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 197: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Precision Viticulture Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product & Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Precision Viticulture Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services:

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Precision Viticulture Market

Share Breakdown by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand in

Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 203: African Precision Viticulture Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 204: African Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Precision Viticulture Market in Africa by Product &

Services: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ATEKNEA SOLUTIONS

GROUPE ICV

QUANTISLABS LTD.

TEEJET TECHNOLOGIES

TERRANIS

TOPCON CORPORATION

TRIMBLE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

