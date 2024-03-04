Global Preclinical Asset Markets, 2018-2023 and 2024-2030 - Bioanalysis & DMPK is Expected to Witness Highest Growth

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preclinical Asset Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preclinical asset market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global preclinical asset market looks promising with opportunities in the biopharmaceutical company and government institute markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing drug discovery activities, growing demand for personalized medicine, and rising launch of new toxicology tests by key market players.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies preclinical asset companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Preclinical Asset Market Insights

Bioanalysis & DMPK is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Biopharmaceutical company will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing number of inorganic strategies carried on by the key market players.

Features of the Global Preclinical Asset Market

Market Size Estimates: Preclinical asset market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Preclinical asset market size by service type, model type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Preclinical asset market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different service types, model types, end uses, and regions for the preclinical asset market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the preclinical asset market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Preclinical Asset Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Preclinical Asset Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Preclinical Asset Market by Service Type

3.3.1: Bioanalysis & DMPK (Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetic)

3.3.2: Toxicology Testing

3.3.3: Compound Management

3.3.4: Safety Pharmacology

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Preclinical Asset Market by Model Type

3.4.1: Patient Derived Organoid Model

3.4.2: Patient Derived Xenograft Model

3.5: Global Preclinical Asset Market by End Use

3.5.1: Biopharmaceutical Companies

3.5.2: Government Institutes

3.5.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Preclinical Asset Market by Region

4.2: North American Preclinical Asset Market

4.2.1: North American Preclinical Asset Market by Service Type: Bioanalysis and DMPK, Toxicology Testing, Compound Management, Safety Pharmacology, and Others

4.2.2: North American Preclinical Asset Market by End Use: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government Institutes, and Others

4.3: European Preclinical Asset Market

4.4: APAC Preclinical Asset Market

4.5: ROW Preclinical Asset Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Preclinical Asset Market by Service Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Preclinical Asset Market by Model Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Preclinical Asset Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Preclinical Asset Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Preclinical Asset Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Preclinical Asset Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Preclinical Asset Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: IQVIA

7.2: ICON

7.3: Eurofins Scientific

7.4: PPD

7.5: SGS

7.6: Intertek

7.7: Charles River Laboratories

7.8: Medpace

7.9: Pharmaron Beijing

7.10: Evotec

