Global Preclinical CRO Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $11.7 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.9%

The global preclinical CRO market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.9% to reach $11.7 billion in 2030 from $6.05 billion in 2023.

This report on global preclinical CRO market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global preclinical CRO market by segmenting the market based on service, end-use, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the preclinical CRO market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Covance Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

Envigo Corp.

Eurofins Scientific

ICON Plc

MD Biosciences Inc. (MLM Medical Labs)

Medpace

Parexel International Corporation

PPD Inc.

Wuxi AppTec

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Drugs in Preclinical Trials

Growing Outsourcing R&D Activities

Increasing R&D Expenditure Worldwide

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Service

Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies

In vitro ADME

In-vivo PK

Toxicology Testing

GLP

Non-GLP

Compound Management

Process R&D

Custom Synthesis

Others

Chemistry

Medicinal Chemistry

Computation Chemistry

Safety Pharmacology

Others

by End Use

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Government and Academic Institutes

Medical Device Companies

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

