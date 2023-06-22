Global Preclinical CRO Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $11.7 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.9%

22 Jun, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preclinical CRO Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global preclinical CRO market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.9% to reach $11.7 billion in 2030 from $6.05 billion in 2023.
This report on global preclinical CRO market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global preclinical CRO market by segmenting the market based on service, end-use, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the preclinical CRO market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Charles River Laboratories Inc.
- Covance Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)
- Envigo Corp.
- Eurofins Scientific
- ICON Plc
- MD Biosciences Inc. (MLM Medical Labs)
- Medpace
- Parexel International Corporation
- PPD Inc.
- Wuxi AppTec
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Number of Drugs in Preclinical Trials
- Growing Outsourcing R&D Activities
- Increasing R&D Expenditure Worldwide
Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Policies
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Service
- Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies
- In vitro ADME
- In-vivo PK
- Toxicology Testing
- GLP
- Non-GLP
- Compound Management
- Process R&D
- Custom Synthesis
- Others
- Chemistry
- Medicinal Chemistry
- Computation Chemistry
- Safety Pharmacology
- Others
by End Use
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Government and Academic Institutes
- Medical Device Companies
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
