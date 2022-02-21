Global Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain (Solutions, Services Managed Services, Professional Services) Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2022-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 The "Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Component (Solutions, Services (Managed Services, Professional Services)), By Deployment, By Application, By Organization Size, By End-Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market are expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. The improving economic conditions around the globe and the growing expenditure capacity of consumers are making the market more competitive. Businesses are actively adopting lucrative marketing strategies to maintain their position in the market and make advanced steps to make or grow their margin of profits.

The customer data and transaction records are analyzed to forecast the consumption behavior and fulfill the customer needs and expectations, thereby it aids in maintaining the proper supply chains by the organizations. The need to maintain the proper supply chain is essential to minimize wastage and maximize the profit obtained from the organizations as it focuses on the flow of goods, services, and information from the point of origin to customers.

The presence of uncertainties due to change in the behavior of consumers, supplies transportation, lead times and organizational risk leads can adversely affect the supply chain and therefore the supply chain requires management and planning to fulfill the requirements. The demand uncertainties can adversely affect the performance of the supply chain with a significant effect on the inventory planning, transportation process, and production scheduling which indicates the necessity of the predictive analytics and maintenance of supply chain thereby is expected to boost the market growth.

Global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market are segmented into component, deployment, application, end-use industry, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The presence of the market players in the region and the growing adoption of technological advancements for the management of the supply chain is expected to influence the market growth.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market based on component, deployment, application, organization size, end-use industry, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain.

To identify drivers and challenges for global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

In this report, global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Component:

Solutions

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Application:

Inventory Management

Predictive Maintenance

Predictive Route Planning

Demand Forecasting

Others

Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Organisation Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By End-Use Industry:

Retail

Manufacturing

Aviation

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Others

Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

Australia

China

South Korea

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Germany

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Supply Chain Automation Readiness

5.2. Adoption of Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Readiness

5.3. Key Reasons to Adopt Predictive Maintenance in Supply Chain

5.4. Predictive Maintenance Satisfaction Levels Based on Various Parameters

5.5. Key Challenges Faced in Adopting Predictive Analytics and Maintenance



6. Global Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solutions, Services (Managed Services, Professional Services))

6.2.2. By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud)

6.2.3. By Application (Inventory Management, Predictive Maintenance, Predictive Route Planning, Demand Forecasting, Others)

6.2.4. By Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

6.2.5. By End-Use Industry (Retail, Manufacturing, Aviation, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Others)

6.2.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America; Europe; South America; Middle East & Africa)

6.2.7. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. Asia-Pacific Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. India Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

7.4. Japan Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

7.5. Australia Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

7.6. China Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

7.7. South Korea Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

8. North America Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. United States Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

8.4. Mexico Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

8.5. Canada Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

9. Europe Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. United Kingdom Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

9.4. Italy Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

9.5. France Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

9.6. Germany Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

9.7. Spain Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

10. South America Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Brazil Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

10.4. Argentina Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

10.5. Colombia Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South Africa Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

11.4. Saudi Arabia Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

11.5. UAE Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

11.6. Qatar Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co.

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Siemens AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Intel Corporation

