NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Predictive Diagnostics Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Predictive Diagnostics estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $561.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR

The Predictive Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$561.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$804.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Curtain Raiser

Recent Market Activity

Predictive Diagnostics - A Key Segment of Genetic Testing

Outlook for Predictive Diagnostics Market

Growing Popularity of Multi-gene Panels in Clinical Cancer

Genetics

Clinical Characteristics of Moderate-High Penetrance Genes

Other than BRCA1/2

Challenges Associated with Multigene-Panel Testing

Next-Generation Sequencing - A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing

Genes Included in NGS Panels

Predictive Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Molecular (USA)

Almac Group Ltd. (Ireland)

Ambry Genetics Corporation (USA)

BioGenex (USA)

Epistem Ltd. (UK)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Genomic Health, Inc. (USA)

MDxHEALTH, Inc. (USA)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (USA)

OPKO Health, Inc. (USA)

Prometheus Laboratories Inc. (USA)

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (Australia)

QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence and Prevalence of CDDs: A Major Growth Driver

Increasing Cancer Disease Burden Drives the Demand for

Predictive Diagnostics

Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Increasing

Alzheimer?s Disease

Huntington?s Disease

Parkinson?s Disease

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Predictive Diagnostics Enable Higher Life Expectancy

Widening of Insurance Coverage for Hereditary Cancer Testing

Discovery of Novel Biomarkers - Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics

Genomic Research Remains Confined to Fundamental Research

Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Implementation of Genetic

Testing for Monogenetic Disease

Dearth of Genetic Counselors - A Major Hurdle for the

Predictive Genetic Testing

Framework for Validation, Regulation, and Ethical Issues - The

Need of the Hour

Prospects for Predictive Genetic Diagnostics Grow Brighter

Predictive Diagnostics - Crucial for Breast Cancer Management

Inherited Breast Cancer - An Important End-use Market for

Predictive Diagnostics

Oncology: A Key Growth Driver for Predictive Diagnostics

Genes and Associated Cancers/Tumors

Increasing Incidence of Colorectal Cancer in <50 age="" group:="">

A Business Case for Predictive Diagnostics

Growing Number of Colorectal Cancer Risk Population with Lynch

Syndrome

Launch of PromarkerD: Hope for Early Diagnosis of Diabetic

Kidney Disease

What is PromarkerD?

