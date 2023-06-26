Global Predictive Disease Analytics Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach US $14.04 Billion By 2032, at 21.9% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Predictive Disease Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software, Service, and Hardware); By Deployment; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global predictive disease analytics market size/share was valued at USD 1.94 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 14.04 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period."

What is Predictive Disease Analytics? How Big is Predictive Disease Analytics Market?

Overview

Predictive analytics indicates an analysis of present and factual healthcare data that permits healthcare professionals to detect opportunities to render more productive and more efficient functional and clinical resolution, forecast trends, and even handle the proliferation of diseases. The rapidly rising demand for predictive disease analytics market can be attributed to the fact that it is deliberated to every facet of patient care and operations management.

Predictive analytics is being acquired all around the industry to offer superlative care to patients and enhanced functionalities. These factors are the prominent cause of the development of the industry. For instance, in November 2022, Hartford Healthcare and Google Cloud declared their extended association to enhance their healthcare system's digital modification to enhance data analytics and patient care.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Oracle

IBM

SAS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

MedeAnalytics

Health Catalyst

Apixio Inc

Market Drivers

Technological development : The speedy development in technology and massive funding by the healthcare industry assists in the speedy digitization of the healthcare sector. The predictive disease analytics market size is expanding as these analytical policies are installed globally that will assist handle patient and their ownership.

: The speedy development in technology and massive funding by the healthcare industry assists in the speedy digitization of the healthcare sector. The predictive disease analytics market size is expanding as these analytical policies are installed globally that will assist handle patient and their ownership. Accurate patient care : Stimulus and acceptance in the initiation of predictive analytics are engaged to escalate the market growth. Predictive disease analytics market sales are soaring as the outstanding features of results and accurate patient care and end result have improvised the demand for analytics in the healthcare industry.

: Stimulus and acceptance in the initiation of predictive analytics are engaged to escalate the market growth. Predictive disease analytics market sales are soaring as the outstanding features of results and accurate patient care and end result have improvised the demand for analytics in the healthcare industry. Escalating cases of dangerous illnesses : Growing cases of dangerous illnesses are other elements pushing the development of the market. As per the CDC, dangerous illnesses are the primary reason for death and dysfunction in the US. Almost 60% if grownups have at least one dangerous illness.

: Growing cases of dangerous illnesses are other elements pushing the development of the market. As per the CDC, dangerous illnesses are the primary reason for death and dysfunction in the US. Almost 60% if grownups have at least one dangerous illness. Growth in government enterprise: The growth in the government enterprise and the growing aggregate of money being funded in the healthcare industry are two important motives for escalating the acquisition of acceptance of predictive analytics tools in the healthcare sector.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Artificial intelligence : Technology is rudimentary in global healthcare as predictive analytics has become more practical in personal medicine, operational management, and epidemiology. The move towards artificial intelligence has had a profound affirmative influence on the global market.

: Technology is rudimentary in global healthcare as predictive analytics has become more practical in personal medicine, operational management, and epidemiology. The move towards artificial intelligence has had a profound affirmative influence on the global market. Electronic health record : The growing prevalent usage of predictive analytics in several healthcare applications end up in superior customized patient care, premature mediation, and lesser hospital spending. Predictive analytics potential is presently existing in electronic health record (EHR) systems, and analysts expect that firms will persist to augment their offerings.

: The growing prevalent usage of predictive analytics in several healthcare applications end up in superior customized patient care, premature mediation, and lesser hospital spending. Predictive analytics potential is presently existing in electronic health record (EHR) systems, and analysts expect that firms will persist to augment their offerings. Operational and clinical resolution: Healthcare workers can utilize these predictive analytics methods to recognize the scope of rendering operational and clinical resolutions that are more productive in forecasting trends and even regulating the expansion of the disease. This is achieved through the perusal of both historical and present healthcare data.

Segmental Analysis

The software segment held the largest share of the global market

Based on components, the software segment held the largest share of the global market. The predictive disease analytics market demand is on the rise due to increasing digitalization and the speedily proliferating IT industry. The software is extensively acquired across several countries to offer necessary tools for garnering, handling, scrutinizing, and combining healthcare data.

The on-premises segment dominated the global market

Based on deployment, the on-premises segment dominated the global market. The predictive disease analytics market trends include it is giving several advantages such as security, data privacy, customization, performance, and latency. On-premises solutions provide considerable flexibility and tailor-made alternatives permitting firms to customize their predictive disease analytics software to their requirements and workflow.

Predictive Disease Analytics Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 14.04 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 2.36 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 21.9% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Oracle, IBM, SAS, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Health Catalyst, and Apixio Inc. Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment, By End-User, By Region

Geographic Overview

North America: This region held the largest predictive disease analytics market share due to the progression in technology and the eminence of industry contenders incredibly in the United States. The considerable investment offered to contemporary players by venture capitalists will probably fuel market growth.

Asia Pacific: This region is anticipated to grow fastest because of the elderly population and escalating dangerous illnesses in the region. With extended life anticipation and lower fertility rates, Asia Pacific is at the vanguard of one of the most crucial demographic trends. Older adults are frequently at the probability of social seclusion, which can cause a gamut of gloomy health outcomes.

Predictive Disease Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software, Service, and Hardware); By Deployment; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , Databricks introduced a new lakehouse platform. This platform is for data management, analytics & advanced AI use cases like medical image classification, disease prediction, & biomarker discovery.

, Databricks introduced a new lakehouse platform. This platform is for data management, analytics & advanced AI use cases like medical image classification, disease prediction, & biomarker discovery. In November 2022 , Zephyr AI partnered with MedStar Health to further advance its AI-based insights product, transforming the lives of chronically ill patients.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the predictive disease analytics market report based on component, deployment, end-user, and region:

By Component Outlook

Software

Service

Hardware

By Deployment Outlook

On-premises

Cloud-based

By End User Outlook

Healthcare payer

Healthcare providers

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

SOURCE Polaris Market Research