Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Report 2023-2030: 5G to Turbocharge Predictive Maintenance Capabilities

Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $478.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR



The Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$478.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.9% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.9% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Plant Asset Maintenance, the Cornerstone for Achieving Excellence in Manufacturing Productivity

Why Migrate to Predictive Maintenance? What's In It for Companies?

With Manufacturing Competitiveness Increasing by the Day, PdM is the Right Step Forward Towards to Higher Value, Smart Manufacturing: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index (10-100 Index Score) by Country for the Year 2021

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading in 2021 & Beyond?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes

How the Manufacturing Industry Was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Pandemic Catalyzes Manufacturing Automation

After Biting the Dust in the Year 2020, the Manufacturing Industry Makes a Gradual Comeback to Normalcy

Predictive Maintenance (PdM): Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Predictive Maintenance

Here's How the Rise of "Predictive Analytics" Will Bring the Concept of Predictive Maintenance to Fruition

the Concept of Predictive Maintenance to Fruition Applications of Predictive Analytics Expand from Fraud Detection, Personalized Marketing to Asset Management

Detection, Personalized Marketing to Asset Management Recovery of the Global Manufacturing Industry from the 2020 Slump Bodes Well for Medium to Long-Term Growth of the Predictive Maintenance Market

Importance of Industrial Digitization in Post Covid World to Spur Transition from Preventive to Predictive Maintenance

Industry 4.0 Pushes Up the Effectiveness of Predictive Maintenance

What Does IIoT Mean for Predictive Maintenance?

Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as Effectiveness of Predictive Analytics in Predicting Failure & Maintenance Event Improves on the Back of IIoT

Special Focus on Predictive Maintenance of Bearings

Sensors Remain a Critical Component of Predictive Maintenance

Data Communication Systems, the Backbone for Successful Predictive Maintenance

5G to Turbocharge Predictive Maintenance Capabilities

Here's How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Will Revolutionize Predictive Maintenance

AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection & Outsmarting Failure

Growing Investments in AI by Manufacturing Companies Will Promote Innovative Uses of AI in Machine Condition Monitoring

Harnessing the Power of Cloud Computing Remains Crucial for Effective Predictive Maintenance

Moving to the Cloud is a Matter of Survival for Companies in the 21st Century

Here's How Cloud Can Make Predictive Maintenance More Effective & Cheaper

What Has Blockchain to Offer for Predictive Maintenance?

Blockchain Rises like a Phoenix from the Ashes of Bitcoin

from the Ashes of Here's How Blockchain Can Advance Predictive Maintenance & Make it More Accessible

As Blockchain Becomes a Mainstream Technology, Increasing Investments Will be Sunk into the Technology for Enabling Predictive Plant Maintenance

Edge Computing Emerges to Enhance Performance of & Value Created by Predictive Maintenance

The Rise of Edge Computing: A Review

Edge Computing Becomes Indispensable as Effective Predictive Maintenance Needs Distributed Intelligence: Global Opportunity for Edge Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here's How Edge Computing Helps Unlock the Benefits of Predictive Maintenance

Digital Twins & Predictive Maintenance: Made for Each Other?

Growing Popularity of Digital Twins Encourages Convergence of the Technology With Predictive Maintenance

Going Beyond Predictive: Developments in Prescriptive Analytics Brings Prescriptive Maintenance Into the Spotlight as the Future of Asset Management

