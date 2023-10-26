Global Predictive Maintenance Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: How AI Will Revolutionize Predictive Maintenance, AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection & Outsmarting Failure

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Predictive Maintenance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Predictive Maintenance Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2030



The global market for Predictive Maintenance estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 28.7% CAGR and reach US$18.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the On-Premise segment is estimated at 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR



The Predictive Maintenance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.3% and 22.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Predictive Maintenance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Plant Asset Maintenance, the Cornerstone for Achieving Excellence in Manufacturing Productivity

Why Migrate to Predictive Maintenance? What's In It for Companies?

With Manufacturing Competitiveness Increasing by the Day, PdM is the Right Step Forward Towards to Higher Value, Smart Manufacturing: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index (10-100 Index Score) by Country for the Year 2020

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes

How the Machinery & Manufacturing Automation Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Manufacturing Automation

The Growing Momentum Towards Manufacturing Automation to Encourage New Pathways to Automating Machine Maintenance: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Predictive Maintenance: Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Predictive Maintenance

Here's How the Rise of "Predictive Analytics" Will Bring the Concept of Predictive Maintenance to Fruition

the Concept of Predictive Maintenance to Fruition Applications of Predictive Analytics Expand from Fraud Detection, Personalized Marketing to Asset Management: Global Investments in Predictive Analytics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Detection, Personalized Marketing to Asset Management: Global Investments in Predictive Analytics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026 Industry 4.0 Pushes Up the Effectiveness of Predictive Maintenance

Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as Effectiveness of Predictive Analytics in Predicting Failure & Maintenance Event Improves on the Back of IIoT

Sensors Remain a Critical Component of Predictive Maintenance

Data Communication Systems, the Backbone for Successful Predictive Maintenance

Here's How AI Will Revolutionize Predictive Maintenance

AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection & Outsmarting Failure

Growing Investments in AI by Manufacturing Companies Will Promote Innovative Uses of AI in Machine Condition Monitoring: Global AI Investments in Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Harnessing the Power of Cloud Computing Remains Crucial for Effective Predictive Maintenance

What Has Blockchain to Offer for Predictive Maintenance?

Predictive Maintenance for Medical Devices Grows in Popularity as Hospitals Focus on Enhancing Asset Efficiency

Focus on Smart Fleet Management Drives Adoption of Predictive Maintenance

