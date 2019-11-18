Global Predictive Maintenance Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global market for predictive maintenance is estimated to garner a CAGR of 25.09% during the projected period. The rising demand for cloud applications and the increasing investments are the primary reasons projected to drive the growth of the market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The major breakdowns in the companies incur huge losses both in terms of operating time and finance.There is a rising demand from the companies to reduce the downtime by recognizing the problems beforehand, thereby driving the demand for the market.



The predictive maintenance approaches are being utilized in the medical technology for aiding the healthcare professionals to maintain a high degree of innovation and profitability.The shifting types of equipment, concepts, and technologies, require different skill sets.



Thus, the skills gap factor challenges the growth of the market.However, the adoption of machine learning with regard to predictive maintenance by the manufactures clears the way further for market growth opportunities.



The hardware segment held the largest market share as of 2018.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global predictive maintenance market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World for further analysis.North America holds the largest share of the market, and the region of Asia Pacific, is set to witness substantial growth, recording the highest CAGR in the market.



The increasing efforts to introduce innovative solutions for optimized outputs is one of the primary drivers of the Asia Pacific market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market has the presence of several established and emerging players, resulting in increased revenues for the market. Some of them include, C3.Ai Inc., Sas Institute Inc., Ptc Inc., Software Ag, Schneider Electric Se, Sap Se, Asystom, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ASYSTOM

2. C3.ai Inc.

3. SOFTWARE AG

4. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

5. SAS INSTITUTE INC.

6. SAP SE

7. PTC INC.

8. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

9. IBM CORPORATION

10. HITACHI LTD.

11. GENERAL ELECTRIC

12. UPTAKE TECHNOLOGIES

13. TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

14. SPARK COGNITION INC.

15. FIIX INC.



