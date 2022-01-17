Global Prefilled Syringes Market Report 2021-2030 - Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Prefilled Syringe Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefilled Syringes Market Research Report: By Type (Conventional, Safety), Material Type (Glass, Plastic), Design (Single-Chamber, Dual-Chamber, Customized), Application (Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Cancer) - Global Industry Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for prefilled syringes will grow from $1,914.1 million in 2020 to $3,646.7 million by 2030, at a 6.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.



Though the manufacturing of prefilled syringes and drugs was impacted in the first and second quarters of 2020 owing to the COVID-induced lockdowns, the pharmaceutical industry witnessed a boom from the third quarter onwards. The rising demand for medical drugs for COVID patients and the increasing volume of injections are now impacting the prefilled syringes market positively during the pandemic.



The glass bifurcation will continue dominating the prefilled syringes market in the coming years, based on material type. Due to its inert nature, glass does not react with the drug contained in the syringe.



In the years to come, the highest CAGR in the prefilled syringes market, of 7.1%, under the design segment will be witnessed by the single chamber category. Single-chamber syringes have certain advantages over traditional vials, and they are available in a broad range. Additionally, the raw materials used to manufacture them are cost-effective.



The diabetes category held the largest share in the prefilled syringes market in the past, on the basis of application. During 2000-2016, the premature mortality rate attributed to this chronic disease rose by 5%, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Moreover, in 2019, diabetes was directly responsible for 1.5 million deaths. As this disease requires frequent administration of supplemental insulin, often multiple times a day, the demand for prefilled syringes among diabetics continues to be high.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow the fastest in the prefilled syringes market during this decade. The vast population of the region is increasingly suffering from chronic diseases, which is the healthcare expenditure in the region is skyrocketing. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is, in part, attributable to the surging number of the elderly in regional countries.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Increasing adoption of ready-to-use elastomeric syringe components by drug manufacturers

Rising adoption of customized prefilled syringes

Drivers

Increasing demand for injectable pharmaceutical products

Advanced application of combination therapies for managing diseases

Rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases

Benefits of prefilled syringes over traditional vial and syringe packaging systems

Technological advancements in prefilled syringes

Regulations associated with needlestick injuries

Increasing demand for point-of-care administration

Growing biopharmaceutical industry

Extensive pipeline of injectable drugs

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

Stringent regulatory requirements

Adoption of alternative drug delivery methods

Complex manufacturing procedure and high cost of prefilled syringes

Interaction of prefilled syringe components with drugs

Product recalls

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

Emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for prefilled syringe manufacturers

Impact of COVID-19

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Major companies in the global prefilled syringes market are

Owen Mumford Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Stevanato Group

SCHOTT AG

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Nipro Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Elcam Medical

Baxter International Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Definition of Market Segments

By Type

Conventional

Safety

By Material Type

Glass

Plastic

By Design

Single-chamber

Dual-chamber

Customized

By Application

Diabetes

Rheumatoid arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpnqma

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets