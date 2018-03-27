Global Prefilled Syringes Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 10.3% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz has published a new report titled Global Prefilled Syringes Market by Type (Disposable Prefilled Syringes and Reusable Prefilled Syringes) Material (Glass and Plastic) Design (Single-Chamber, and Dual-Chamber) Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026., which offers a holistic view of the prefilled syringes market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 23,036.8 Mn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, the global prefilled syringes market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 9,000 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global prefilled syringes industry, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint.

Prefilled syringes are basically ready-to-use pharmaceutical products. Prefilled syringes are disposable syringes that contain liquid or substance which is to be administered to a patient prefilled. These are primarily used to deliver accurate dose of drugs to a patient, and is particularly useful when an individual is suffering from long-term conditions where-in self-administration of medication becomes necessary. Growth of the global prefilled syringes market is driven by industry players focusing intensely on research and development of new, easy-to-use, and cost-effective prefilled syringes, coupled with increasing availability of complex biological compounds that can be injected directly into a patient's body.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Market Dynamics

High prevalence rate coupled with increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the globe, and presence of a large patient pool are major factors driving growth of the Global prefilled syringes market. In addition, growing preference by individuals for vaccines that can be self-administered that are safe and easy-to-use are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global prefilled syringes market over the forecast period.

However, high costs of prefilled syringes, and problems related with cross-contamination between primary packaging and drugs present within the syringe are major factors restraining growth of the global prefilled syringe market. Additionally, availability of substitutes such as nano-patches and other non-invasive methods for drug administration are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global prefilled syringes market over the forecast period.

Development of more cost-effective prefilled syringes, coupled with added safety features for prevention and preservation of substances present in the syringe can create major potential opportunities for players in the market.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global prefilled syringes market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global prefilled syringes market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, design, application, and region. The type segment includes disposable prefilled syringes and reusable prefilled syringes. The material segment includes glass prefilled syringes, and plastic prefilled syringes. Design segment includes single-chamber, and dual-chamber. Application segment includes anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and others. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

According to global prefilled syringes market infographics published on MarketResearch.biz, over 10.4% CAGR by design type.

By type: The disposable prefilled syringes segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to reusable prefilled syringes segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.5% between 2017 and 2026.

By material: The glass segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of plastic segment, and register a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period.

By design: The single-chamber segment is estimated to register highest CAGR of 10.4% as compared to that of dual-chamber segment. Also, it is projected to account for a dominant revenue share in the global prefilled syringes market over the forecast period.

By region: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global prefilled syringes market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global prefilled syringes market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Stevanato Group S.p.a. (Ompi), Catalent, Inc., Weigao Group, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, NIPRO PHARMA CORPORATION, and MedPro Inc.

The Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Prefilled Syringes Market for 2017-2026.

