Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Drivers and Trends
Apr 26, 2021, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preimplantation Genetic Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Preimplantation Genetic Testing estimated at US$434.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$775.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Reagents & Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$408.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $128.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Preimplantation Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$128.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$134.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
Software & Services Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR
In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$72.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$128 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.4 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):
- Ariosa Diagnostics
- Bioarray S.L.
- California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC)
- CombiMatrix
- CooperSurgical, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Genea Limited
- Genesis Genetics
- Good Start Genetics, Inc.
- IGENOMIX
- Illumina, Inc.
- Invitae Corporation
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Natera, Inc.
- Oxford Gene Technology
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Reproductive Genetic Innovations, LLC
- Reprogenetics
- RHS Ltd.
- Sequenom
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 34
