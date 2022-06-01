Global Premier Fertility Acquires Reproductive Health and Wellness Center

Leading Fertility Concept Expands Footprint and Personalized Fertility Care to Orange County and Southern California Residents Through Strategic Partnerships

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Premier Fertility, an innovative platform that owns, operates, and integrates fertility centers and adjacent businesses, announced today the acquisition of Reproductive Health & Wellness Center in Laguna Hills, California. Aligning with Global Premier Fertility's core values of providing a seamless patient experience through innovative, personalized fertility care from the nation's top specialists, Reproductive Health and Wellness Center will continue to drive this mission and deliver high-quality treatment to the Orange County and broader Southern California community.

Founded and led by Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD, FACOG, Reproductive Health & Wellness Center provides the latest in cutting-edge embryo science by using the most up-to-date technologies in their modern IVF laboratory, surgery center and clinic, creating innovative fertility plans tailored to each individual. The clinic offers whole-person, comprehensive fertility care, diagnosing and utilizing treatments combined with acupuncture, yoga, and nutrition to create an overarching plan for the patient's daily fertility care. With specialties in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, Dr. Rosencrantz is routinely recognized as one of the top fertility specialists in the country and has been recognized by the Orange County Medical Association as a Top Doctor in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He received his medical degree from the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine and has practiced for more than 20 years.

"At Global Premier Fertility, it's our mission to deliver the best, patient-first experience through a proprietary physician partnership model that is poised to stand the test of time, and we are thrilled to welcome Reproductive Health & Wellness Center into the fold," said Kolin Ozonian, Founder and CEO of Global Premier Fertility. "Dr. Rosencrantz is highly respected in the industry and known for his deep passion for helping patients achieve their dreams of parenthood, making him a seamless fit for Global Premier Fertility. We are excited to work with him to bring high-quality fertility care to residents of Southern California."

"Joining Global Premier Fertility is an important step in our mission to serve patients with the highest quality fertility care," said Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, Founder of the Reproductive Health & Wellness Center. "Global Premier Fertility is a leader in the fertility space respected by patients and physicians alike. Their impressive funding and outstanding track record for providing value based strategic management services gives us the confidence that together we will contribute to our shared mission of providing the best fertility care experience to patients."

Global Premier Fertility is the fastest growing fertility concept in Southern California, proving the power of the model and is attracting the next generation of physicians looking to elevate fertility care. Global Premier Fertility has developed an innovative and collaborative partnership model that disrupts the traditional arrangement between investors and their network of providers by providing fundamental management services while creating growth opportunities for younger physicians while protecting the legacy of long-standing physician owned practices. Global Premier Fertility is thrilled to continue its growth trajectory to new markets throughout the United States.

Reproductive Health & Wellness Center is located at 23141 Moulton Pkwy Suite 204, Laguna Hills, CA 92653, while Global Premier Fertility is located at 18401 Von Karman Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92612. For more information about Reproductive Health & Wellness Center, please visit https://reproductivehealthwellness.com/. For more information about Global Premier Fertility, please visit https://globalpremierfertility.com/.

About Global Premier Fertility :

Global Premier Fertility offers a unique partnership model through an innovative platform that owns, operates, and integrates fertility centers, providing physicians the resources needed to lead day-to-day operations while working alongside an experienced leadership team to execute the vision of the practice. The Global Premier Fertility family of Centers improves patient outcomes by providing a seamless patient experience through an innovative, comprehensive suite of services, delivering personalized fertility care from the nation's top specialists.

About Reproductive Health and Wellness Center:

Reproductive Health Wellness Center is the first center in California that has a mission to provide the best quality of care not only through state-of-the-art technologies but also through a steadfast commitment to the reproductive wellness of our patients. Our patients have an impressive 70% pregnancy rate due to our innovative approach, combining the leading technology and the latest scientific research that focuses on the wellness of the whole person – body, mind, and spirit.

