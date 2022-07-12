Global Premier Fertility Welcomes Rob Doll as President

Healthcare Leader with Over 25 Years of Experience Joins Rapidly-Growing Fertility Powerhouse to Accelerate Growth

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Premier Fertility, an innovative fertility company that builds, leads, and manages fertility clinics and adjacent businesses, is pleased to announce Rob Doll as president. In his role, Doll will apply his strategic expertise and extensive background in healthcare to develop, measure, and execute business objectives for operations management and growth, including branding strategy and shaping of the organization to maximize value.

Rob Doll

Before joining Global Premier Fertility, Doll spent over 25 years in the healthcare space, leading operations, marketing, and sales in large corporations, as well as successful start-up ventures. Doll most recently worked as the Chief Marketing Officer of Healogics, the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services, and as the Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Development for the largest fertility network in North America, for over ten years.

"With Rob's experience growing brands in the healthcare space, he's the perfect fit to transform Global Premier Fertility into a nationally recognized, world-class fertility network," said Kolin Ozonian, Founder and CEO of Global Premier Fertility. "He understands and supports how we're disrupting the marketplace with our unique fertility concept. With our clinical and executive leaders having over 200 years of combined fertility industry experience, we have all the pieces in place to be one of the most successful fertility organizations in the country."

Doll's experience includes the development of strategic insights and expertise in identifying opportunities to enhance brand reputation. He is a proven innovator and leader with a track record in transforming and leading teams that deliver quantifiable results.

"Global Premier Fertility is changing the fertility industry, where physicians are true partners at each clinic, providing personalized fertility care, with an enhanced patient experience," said Doll. "I'm so impressed with the executive team and the unique partnership model that truly differentiates Global Premier Fertility from others in the space. I am honored to join the team to help people grow their families through the delivery of best-in-class fertility care."

For more information about Global Premier Fertility, please visit https://globalpremierfertility.com/.

About Global Premier Fertility :

Global Premier Fertility offers a unique partnership model through an innovative platform that builds, leads, and manages fertility centers, providing physicians the resources needed to lead day-to-day operations while working alongside an experienced fertility leadership team to execute the vision of the practice. The Global Premier Fertility family of Partner Centers improves patient outcomes by providing a seamless patient experience through an innovative, comprehensive suite of services, delivering personalized fertility care from the nation's top specialists.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joy Puder | Konnect Agency

[email protected]

213-225-4446

SOURCE Global Premier Fertility