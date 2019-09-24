Global Premium Beauty Market Insights, Trends & Forecast Report 2019-2023 Featuring L'Oreal, LVMH, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf, Coty and P&G

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Premium Beauty Market (Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrances & Color Cosmetics): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premium beauty market is estimated to reach US$156.21 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.94% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.



The factors such as increasing female working population, rising middle-class population, increasing millennials population and improving economy are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high competition, stringent regulations and testing and ingredient requirement. A few notable trends include increasing focus on environmental sustainability, strong e-commerce growth, shift towards organic products, innovative packaging cosmetics and rising demand for multipurpose products.



The global premium beauty market is broadly segmented into four types, which are, skincare, haircare, fragrances and colour cosmetics. Increasing demand for advanced products for skin care and hygiene helped skincare to remain at the top position amongst all the segments. In the premium beauty market, skin care accounted for the highest share in 2018.



The fastest-growing regional market is Asia-Pacific due to growing consciousness towards personal appearance in Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and Japan that have a major impact on the growth of the market. The U.S. and UK are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global market. Rise in the premium brands along with the large customer base in the U.S. propelled the premium beauty market growth.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global premium beauty market, segmented into skin care, hair care, fragrances and colour cosmetics products.

The major regional markets have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the U.S., UK, Japan and China .

and . The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (L'Oreal S.A., LVMH, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc. and Procter & Gamble Company) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Beauty Products Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Beauty Products

1.2 Types of Premium Beauty Products

1.3 Skin Care

1.4 Fragrances

1.5 Hair Care

1.6 Color Cosmetics



2. Global Beauty Market Analysis

2.1 Global Beauty Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Beauty Market by Region

2.3 Global Beauty Market by Category

2.4 Global Mass Beauty Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Mass Beauty Market by Region

2.6 Global Beauty Market by Type



3. Global Premium Beauty Market Analysis

3.1 Global Premium Beauty Market by Value

3.2 Global Premium Beauty Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Premium Beauty Market by Type

3.4 Global Premium Skin Care Market by Value

3.5 Global Premium Skin Care Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Premium Fragrance Market by Value

3.7 Global Premium Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

3.8 Global Premium Color Cosmetics Market by Value

3.9 Global Premium Color Cosmetics Market Forecast by Value

3.10 Global Premium Hair Care Market by Value

3.11 Global Premium Hair Care Market Forecast by Value

3.12 Global Premium Beauty Market by Region



4. Regional Premium Beauty Market Analysis

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. Premium Beauty Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Premium Beauty Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Premium Beauty Market by Type

4.2 The UK

4.3 China

4.4 Japan



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Millennials Population

5.1.2 Increasing Female Working Population

5.1.3 Improving Economy

5.1.4 Increasing Middle-Class Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Shift Towards Organic Based Cosmetics

5.2.2 Increasing Focus on Environmental Sustainability

5.2.3 Multipurpose Products

5.2.4 Increasing Demand for Innovatively Packaged Cosmetics

5.2.5 Strong E-commerce Growth

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Regulatory Issues

5.3.2 Testing and Ingredient Requirements

5.3.3 High Competition



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 Global Beauty Market LFL Growth by Company

6.1.3 Global Skin Care Market Share by Company

6.1.4 Global Premium Skin Care Market Share by Company

6.1.5 Global Premium Color Cosmetics Market Share by Company

6.2 The U.S.

6.2.1 The U.S. Premium Skincare Market Share by Company

6.2.2 The U.S. Premium Color Market Share by Company

6.3 China

6.3.1 China Premium Skin Care Market Share by Company

6.3.2 China Premium Color Cosmetics Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles



Beiersdorf AG

Coty Inc.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

LVMH

L'Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble Company

