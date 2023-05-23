Global Premium Bottled Water Market 2023 - 2030: Rising Awareness of Drinking Quality Water over Regular Water Drives Growth

23 May, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premium Bottled Water Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global premium bottled water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Alpine Glacier Water Inc.
- Berg Water
- Beverly Hills Drink Company
- Bling H2O
- BLVD Water
- Danone S.A
- Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG
- Lofoten Arctic Water AS
- MINUS 181 GmbH
- NEVAS GmbH
- Roiwater
- Uisge Source, Inc.
- VEEN
This report on global premium bottled water market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global premium bottled water market by segmenting the market based on type, distribution channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the premium bottled water market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Awareness of Drinking Quality Water over Regular Water
- Increasing Disposable Income of the Population from Developing Countries
Challenges
- Increasing Concerns over the Use of Plastics
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Mineral Water
- Sparkling Water
- Spring Water
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Supermarkets
- Speciality Stores
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iycqu7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article