Global Premium Bottled Water Market 2023 - 2030: Rising Awareness of Drinking Quality Water over Regular Water Drives Growth

The global premium bottled water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2023-2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Awareness of Drinking Quality Water over Regular Water

Increasing Disposable Income of the Population from Developing Countries

Challenges

Increasing Concerns over the Use of Plastics

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Mineral Water

Sparkling Water

Spring Water

Others

by Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

