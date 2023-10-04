Global Premium Bottled Water Market Share & Sales Expected to Increase by USD 37.23 Billion By 2032, at 6.7% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

04 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Premium Bottled Water Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Spring Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Specialty Store, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.
"According to research report, the global premium bottled water market size/share was valued at USD 19.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 37.23 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period."
Premium Bottled Water Market: Report Overview
Premium bottled water is a term coined for bottled water having one or more exceptional qualities that set it apart from mainstream products. A defining characteristic of premium bottled water is its place or origin. Water procured for exotic locations, such as a spring on a mountaintop, will allow it to be classified as premium. This is especially true when the provenance naturally infuses the water with a distinctive mineral content that contributes to its exceptional characteristics like exceptional flavor and higher-level purity.
Premium bottled water comes enriched with daily essential minerals such as sodium, magnesium, and calcium. Growing awareness of maintaining and leading a healthy lifestyle has resulted in an increased preference for authentic and additive-free products. As a result, many individuals are opting for premium bottled water instead of regular water, impacting the premium bottled water market size favorably.
Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/premium-bottled-water-market/request-for-sample
(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)
Our Sample Report May Includes:
- 2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.
- 115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.
- 2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.
- Includes Updated List of table & figures.
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.
Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:
- Alpine Glacier Water
- Berg Water
- Beverly Hills Drink
- Bling H2O
- BLVD Water
- Lofoten Arctic Water
- MINUS 181
- NEVAS
- Roiwater
- Uisge Source
- VEEN
For Additional Information on Key Players, Request to Download Sample Pages Here: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/premium-bottled-water-market/request-for-sample
OR
Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC Here: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2733/2
Premium Bottled Water Market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Revenue forecast in 2032
|
USD 37.23 Billion
|
Market size value in 2023
|
USD 20.70 Billion
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
6.7% from 2023 – 2032
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023 - 2032
|
Top Market Players
|
Bling H2O, Uisge Source, Roiwater, NEVAS, Lofoten Arctic Water, MINUS 181, Beverly Hills Drink, Berg Water, and VEEN
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Key Growth Driving Factors
Rising consumer awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle: Growing consumer awareness about staying hydrated and leading a healthy lifestyle has resulted in an increased preference for high-quality drinking water. This, in turn, is driving the demand for premium bottled water.
Inclusion of unique features: Bottles for premium water often have unique features like filtration systems or alkaline properties. This increases their appeal to health-conscious buyers and allows premium bottled water market key players to command a higher value.
Various potential benefits: Consuming premium bottled water can offer several potential health benefits. It can help with digestion and also relieve constipation. Furthermore, studies have shown that premium bottled water procured from glaciers or other locations is comparatively less detrimental to bone and teeth health than sugary carbonated drinks.
Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/premium-bottled-water-market/request-for-discount-pricing
Recent Trends Influencing the Market
Rising number of commercial advertisements: In recent times, the rising number of commercial advertisements promoting the usage of bottled water has significantly contributed to increased brand awareness and product visibility in the premium bottled water market. For instance, the Pure Life brand campaign by Nestle uses the slogan "Drink Better. Live Better" to promote its Pure Life Sparkling Water, which contains zero calories and doesn't come with any added sweeteners.
Added value with unique selling points: The unique selling points of premium bottled water, such as mineral content and water sources, help create a more premium image. As a result, more and more consumers are getting encouraged to choose mineral-rich or premium bottled water.
Segmental Analysis
- Mineral Water Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share
Premium mineral water is high in essential mineral content like magnesium, calcium, sodium, and zinc. Also, it's usually offered in innovative and stylish packaging that catches the attention of consumers. Growing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of premium bottled water, along with an increase in consumer expenditure on premium products, is expected to drive the segment's demand in the upcoming years.
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Segment Held the Significant Market Share
By distribution channel, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for a significant share of the premium bottled water market. This is largely because of the rising preference of consumers for shopping in hypermarkets, fueled by the convenience these stores have to offer. With supermarkets & hypermarkets, consumers can find a wide variety of products at one place. Furthermore, several supermarkets & hypermarkets have started adopting innovative solutions like click & collect and home delivery, further enhancing the buying experience for consumers.
Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/premium-bottled-water-market/inquire-before-buying
(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)
Geographical Overview
Europe: The premium bottled water market in Europe region accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Leading premium bottled water brands are using strategic approaches to differentiate themselves from other players in the market. They are using unique selling propositions, novel packaging designs, and engaging brand narratives to develop their brand's image purity and exclusivity. That way, they can differentiate themselves and attract potential customers. Besides, the rising number of health-conscious consumers has increased the demand for premium bottled water in the UK.
Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the market. APAC presents significant growth opportunities, primarily driven by factors like increasing population and growing concerns about water-borne diseases. The shifting consumer preference towards choosing bottled water over tap water is expected to boost the premium bottled water market sales in the region. This has resulted in the introduction of functional water products with added vitamins and electrolytes that meet the healthier needs of consumers.
Browse the Detail Report "Premium Bottled Water Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Spring Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Specialty Store, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/premium-bottled-water-market
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]
Recent Developments
- In January 2021, Lofoten Arctic Water introduced its new collection of aluminum bottles produced by renowned global aluminum cans manufacturer Ball Corporation. These aluminum bottles are infinitely recyclable, meaning they can be recycled over and over without impacting their quality.
Key Questions Answered in The Report
- What is the current and expected market size over the forecast period?
- What are the major factors propelling the premium bottled water market growth forward?
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Which segments are anticipated to account for the highest premium bottled water market share?
- What are the key growth opportunities and challenges in the market?
- At what CAGR is the market expected to grow over the forecast period?
- What aspects are increasing the premium bottled water market demand?
Polaris Market Research has segmented the premium bottled water market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:
By Component Outlook
- Solution
- Network Behavior Anomaly Detection
- User Behavior Anomaly Detection
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Deployment Outlook
- Cloud
- On-Premise
By Technology Outlook
- Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
- Big Data Analytics
- Business Intelligence & Data Mining
By End Use Outlook
- BFSI
- Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Government & Defense
- Others
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
Browse More Research Reports:
- Chilled and Deli Foods Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/chilled-and-deli-foods-market
- Smartphone Screen Protector Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smartphone-screen-protector-market
- Application Delivery Controller Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/application-delivery-controller-market
- Gynecomastia Procedures Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gynecomastia-procedures-market
- Talent Management Software Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/talent-management-software-market
- Gas Cleaning Technologies Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gas-cleaning-technologies-market
- AI in Medical Writing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ai-in-medical-writing-market
About Polaris Market Research:
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.
Contact:
Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Blog: https://www.polarisnewsblog.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Polaris Market Research
Share this article