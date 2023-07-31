Global Premium Bottled Water Market to Witness Impressive Growth to 2027: Driven by Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Premium Bottled Water Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global premium bottled water market is set to witness impressive growth in the coming years, with a projected increase of USD 8013.56 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

The market is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.65% throughout the forecast period. The report on the premium bottled water market provides a holistic analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering around 25 market players.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by several key factors:

Market Drivers:

  • Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness by Consumers: The growing awareness of the importance of hydration and healthier beverage choices is driving consumers' preference for premium bottled water over sugary drinks.
  • Expansion of Distribution Channels: The expanding distribution network, including supermarkets, specialty stores, and online retailing, is boosting the accessibility and availability of premium bottled water to consumers.
  • Growth of Online Retailing: The rise of e-commerce platforms has provided a convenient avenue for consumers to purchase premium bottled water, fueling market growth.

The premium bottled water market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and geographical landscape:

By Product

  • Flavored
  • Unflavored

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online
  • Others

By Geographical Landscape

  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

This study identifies the introduction of new flavors and product ranges as one of the prime reasons driving the premium bottled water market growth during the next few years. Additionally, increasing awareness about healthy hydration and nutritional drinks, along with the use of innovative ingredients and packaging, are expected to contribute to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Alpine Glacier Water Inc.
  • Berg Water
  • Beverly Hills Drink Co.
  • Bling H2O
  • BlueTriton Brands Inc.
  • BLVD Water
  • Danone SA
  • EVOCUS
  • FIJI Water Company LLC
  • Icelandic Glacial Inc.
  • Lofoten Arctic Water AS
  • Mountain Valley Spring Co. LLC
  • Nestle SA
  • NEVAS GmbH
  • ROI Rogaska d.o.o.
  • Smoother Spirits Ltd.
  • The Coca Cola Co.
  • VEEN Waters Finland Oy
  • VOSS of Norway AS

