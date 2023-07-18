Global Premium Chocolate Market Poised for USD 17.65 Billion Growth by 2027, Fueled by New Product Launches and Indulgence Trends

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Premium Chocolate Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premium chocolate market is set to experience remarkable growth, with a projected increase of USD 17.65 billion during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

This reflects an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.79%. The recently published report on the premium chocolate market provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size, trends, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 industry players.

With an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, drivers, and overall market environment, this report offers valuable insights into the premium chocolate market.

Key factors driving market growth include:

New product launches: The market is witnessing a surge in new product introductions, catering to evolving consumer preferences and expanding the range of indulgent chocolate offerings.

Increasing market indulgence: Consumers are increasingly seeking premium chocolate as a means of indulgence, driven by a growing appreciation for high-quality ingredients, unique flavors, and superior taste experiences.

Burgeoning marketing strategies: Manufacturers are implementing effective marketing campaigns to create brand awareness, establish emotional connections with consumers, and enhance product visibility.

The premium chocolate market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product

Dark premium chocolate

White premium chocolate

Milk premium chocolate

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The study identifies the demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates as a key driver for the premium chocolate market. Additionally, support for sustainable cocoa production and transparency in ingredient labeling are expected to generate significant demand in the market.

The report encompasses critical aspects of the premium chocolate market, including market sizing, forecasts, and industry analysis.

It also profiles key companies operating in the market, including:

Cargill Inc.

CEMOI Group

Champlain Chocolate Co.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Ferrero International S.A.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc

Lotte Corp.

Marks and Spencer Plc

Mars Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Neuhaus NV

Pierre Marcolini Group

RICHART

Savencia SA

Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland

The Hershey Co.

Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd.

Yildiz Holding AS

