Global Premium Chocolate Market Poised for USD 17.65 Billion Growth by 2027, Fueled by New Product Launches and Indulgence Trends

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Jul, 2023, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Premium Chocolate Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premium chocolate market is set to experience remarkable growth, with a projected increase of USD 17.65 billion during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

This reflects an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.79%. The recently published report on the premium chocolate market provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size, trends, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 industry players.

With an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, drivers, and overall market environment, this report offers valuable insights into the premium chocolate market.

Key factors driving market growth include:

  • New product launches: The market is witnessing a surge in new product introductions, catering to evolving consumer preferences and expanding the range of indulgent chocolate offerings.
  • Increasing market indulgence: Consumers are increasingly seeking premium chocolate as a means of indulgence, driven by a growing appreciation for high-quality ingredients, unique flavors, and superior taste experiences.
  • Burgeoning marketing strategies: Manufacturers are implementing effective marketing campaigns to create brand awareness, establish emotional connections with consumers, and enhance product visibility.

The premium chocolate market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

By Product

  • Dark premium chocolate
  • White premium chocolate
  • Milk premium chocolate

By Geographical Landscape

  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The study identifies the demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates as a key driver for the premium chocolate market. Additionally, support for sustainable cocoa production and transparency in ingredient labeling are expected to generate significant demand in the market.

The report encompasses critical aspects of the premium chocolate market, including market sizing, forecasts, and industry analysis.

 It also profiles key companies operating in the market, including:

  • Cargill Inc.
  • CEMOI Group
  • Champlain Chocolate Co.
  • Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG
  • Ferrero International S.A.
  • Hotel Chocolat Group plc
  • Lotte Corp.
  • Marks and Spencer Plc
  • Mars Inc.
  • Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Mondelez International Inc.
  • Nestle SA
  • Neuhaus NV
  • Pierre Marcolini Group
  • RICHART
  • Savencia SA
  • Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland
  • The Hershey Co.
  • Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd.
  • Yildiz Holding AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bv3rh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Bioactive Glass Market Projected to Experience Robust Growth, Driven by High Demand for Dental Care and Orthopedic Treatments

Global Public Safety LTE Market to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Growing Need for Robust Emergency Response Systems and Aging Population Demands

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.