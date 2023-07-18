Global Premium Chocolate Market Poised for USD 17.65 Billion Growth by 2027, Fueled by New Product Launches and Indulgence Trends

18 Jul, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Premium Chocolate Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global premium chocolate market is set to experience remarkable growth, with a projected increase of USD 17.65 billion during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
This reflects an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.79%. The recently published report on the premium chocolate market provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size, trends, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 industry players.
With an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, drivers, and overall market environment, this report offers valuable insights into the premium chocolate market.
Key factors driving market growth include:
- New product launches: The market is witnessing a surge in new product introductions, catering to evolving consumer preferences and expanding the range of indulgent chocolate offerings.
- Increasing market indulgence: Consumers are increasingly seeking premium chocolate as a means of indulgence, driven by a growing appreciation for high-quality ingredients, unique flavors, and superior taste experiences.
- Burgeoning marketing strategies: Manufacturers are implementing effective marketing campaigns to create brand awareness, establish emotional connections with consumers, and enhance product visibility.
The premium chocolate market is segmented as follows:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Product
- Dark premium chocolate
- White premium chocolate
- Milk premium chocolate
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The study identifies the demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates as a key driver for the premium chocolate market. Additionally, support for sustainable cocoa production and transparency in ingredient labeling are expected to generate significant demand in the market.
The report encompasses critical aspects of the premium chocolate market, including market sizing, forecasts, and industry analysis.
It also profiles key companies operating in the market, including:
- Cargill Inc.
- CEMOI Group
- Champlain Chocolate Co.
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG
- Ferrero International S.A.
- Hotel Chocolat Group plc
- Lotte Corp.
- Marks and Spencer Plc
- Mars Inc.
- Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Neuhaus NV
- Pierre Marcolini Group
- RICHART
- Savencia SA
- Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland
- The Hershey Co.
- Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd.
- Yildiz Holding AS
